Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles is Temporarily Closed

ICA LA has released the following statement regarding temporary closure:

Dear ICA LA community,



We are sending our wishes for strength and good health during this quickly changing global pandemic.



After carefully considering the rapidly evolving situation in Los Angeles around novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ICA LA will be temporarily closed to the public beginning today, March 13.



The safety and well-being of our visitors, artists, and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and assess the need for continued closure in response to developments surrounding COVID-19, and recommendations from local, state, and federal agencies.



Please check www.theicala.org or follow ICA LA on social media-Facebook, Twitter, Instagram-for up-to-date news on rescheduled public programs.



While the museum is temporarily closed to the public, staff will be working on-site and available by email or phone. If you have questions, contact info@theicala.org or 213-928-0833.



Take care, and we hope to see you back at ICA LA soon.

The ICA LA team

P.S.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) including these public health resources:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH, County)

California Department of Public Health (CDPH, State)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National)

World Health Organization (WHO, International)

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You