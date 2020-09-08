Independent Shakespeare Co. Presents An Immersive Digital Experience ROMEO & JULIET

Romeo & Juliet will livestream eight performances September 17 - 27.

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) presents a new adaptation of Shakespeare's play, an innovative hybrid stage production blending recorded and live scenes, with surprising moments of audience interaction. Romeo & Juliet will livestream eight performances September 17 - 27. All events will be available free and online.

This fresh approach to presenting theater online will use movie making, animation, social media, and our own ISC Studio stage in Atwater Village, Los Angeles. Front and center is the Shakespearean acting of the ISC Ensemble.

Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma comments, "Romeo & Juliet is a play about young people who must navigate a world damaged by irrational decisions made by all-powerful adults. Even though their end is tragic, the love that Romeo and Juliet share, and their optimism for a better world, ultimately re-makes their community. Literally, the characters take control of their narrative and shape a new ending. It is their youthful optimism that allows much of this play to be charming and open-hearted, despite the circumstances the characters are in.

"It felt right to present Romeo & Juliet now because it is a play that deals in emotional extremes. The overwhelming joy of falling love, the intensity of rage at wrongs done, the deep grief of loss. The world right now feels very raw for so many people, and our emotions are right at the surface. Art helps us manage and process those emotions. In this production, we're exploring the role of technology and media in shaping our identity, relationships, and opinions. We are drawing a direct connection to young people's lives today, and how they communicate with one another, and create their own worlds quite separate from those of their parents. Expanding this play into a digital landscape allows us to let the audience into the characters' secret lives. "

Bukola Ogunmola (Juliet) says, "It is such a blessing to work on and in theater right now. I always knew and felt the importance of working but in this time when live theater feels so far away, when it's been so long since we've been able to gather together and experience a piece of art in person, I feel all the more blessed to be able to work on Romeo & Juliet. This is a new middle medium (a theater/film combination). It's all an experiment, just like live theater is."

ISC has devised the Living Room Edition of Romeo & Juliet to allow viewers the freedom to choose their level of interaction with this 90-minute production. For a traditional viewing, simply tune in to the performance at the ISC website or on Independent Shakespeare Co.'s Facebook page (where you can join in a live conversation between viewers).

To level up the experience, viewers are invited to wander the digital landscape at leisure. Peruse the Apothecary's musings on his Facebook storefront (Culling The Simple @apothecaryofmantua) and have a gallery experience (and even purchase artwork) at Benvolio's art portfolio (hillofwishes.com).

Reach peak digital immersiveness with a real-time social media experience. Tumble into a narrative beyond the edge of the play. Follow & interact with characters' social media accounts by accompanying Mercutio on Twitter (@mercutioloyal) when he's not hanging with his friends, follow Paris as he climbs to influencer status on Instagram (@paristhenoble). And as the action plays out virtually, keep your eye on Twitter because Mercutio might turn directly to you when he needs help finding Romeo. Plus there will be surprise interactions so that each performance is a uniquely live event.

To access any of the added experiences, register your attendance online at www.iscla.org. In addition to the viewing link, you'll receive detailed information before the production on how to engage with the play digitally.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You