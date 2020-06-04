Important Changes Announced for LAO At Home Events This Week

Jun. 4, 2020  

In light of the ongoing conversations about racism and injustice, LA Opera is postponing two events planned for this week's slate of LAO At Home online programming.

A recital featuring soprano Erica Petrocelli and pianist Louis Lohraseb, originally planned for June 5, will be rescheduled, and the Great Opera Choruses concert, in partnership with The Soraya, originally scheduled for June 7, will now take place on June 28 at 3pm.

Instead, the company will host a conversation that is long overdue on racial disparity and inequality in opera. Mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges will lead the discussion including soprano Julia Bullock, Lawrence Brownlee, tenor Russell Thomas, soprano Karen Slack and bass Morris Robinson at noon (Pacific) on Friday, June 5, on LA Opera's Facebook page.

