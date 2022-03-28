IVRT Introduces New Theatre Experience: SUPPER CLUB

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced its in-person theatre experience "Supper Club" at Eddie's Italian Eatery in Claremont.

IVRT will present three delightful stories over some great Italian food at Eddie's Eatery as it launches a new IVRT Supper Club featuring the touching comedy "Our Lady of the Tortilla," the humorous play "I'm Not Rappaport" and the charming Sondheim musical "Marry Me A Little." Ticket holders will enjoy a play with a three-course dinner.

This is a full performance with backdrop scenery and the cast includes IVRT performing veterans Patrick McMahon, Sandra Ochoa Rice, CANDIDA CELAYA, Spencer Weitzel, Melissa Smith and many familiar faces that kept us all entertained during the pandemic through virtual theatre.

"This is an exciting time for IVRT to flex our creativity and produce some great plays and a musical in this new format," said Donna Marie Minano, Executive Director at IVRT.

About the plays: In April, the season begins with "Our Lady of the Tortilla" by Luis Santeiro. Seeing the face of the Holy Virgin in a tortilla brings hordes of believers and reporters to camp out on the Cruz's lawn to await further miracles. As the family struggles with beliefs and conflicts, old and new, the endurance of family love is revealed to be the real miracle.

"A cultural gem, this play allows the audience to experience fun, faith, farce, and the fiasco with La Familia Cruz," said Director Vonetta Mixson. "Prepare for an authentic experience, told by an incredible cast, all wrapped up in this tasty story of 'Our Lady of the Tortilla,'" she said.

Next up is Herb Gardner's Tony-award-winning play about two octogenarians-one cantankerous left-wing Jew, and one African American man, who spend their days sitting on a bench, trying to mask the realities of aging, mainly through tall tales.

In September, IVRT will present "Marry Me A Little" with a charming and bittersweet musical featuring songs by the late Stephen Sondheim-the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical. Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments.

Performance Date and Time: Performances for "Our Lady of the Tortilla" are April 24 at 2p.m., April 26 and 27th at 6 p.m. "I'm Not Rappaport" is May 22 at 2p.m., May 24 and 25 at 6p.m. Dates for "Marry Me A Little" are September 18 at 2p.m., September 20 and 21 at 6p.m. Seating is limited.

A ticket for each performance includes a "prix-fixe" three course meal with soft beverage, tax and gratuity all included. Wine and beer may be purchased separately. Tickets are $58 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre: Founded in 1990 by Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie. A critically acclaimed regional theatre company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the city of Claremont, and the Claremont Educational Foundation, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.