IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Comes to Glendale's Alex Theatre

Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, will continue their 24th Anniversary season with IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU. The one-night-only concert will take place at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 7:00 PM.

The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature. His mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. One of the funniest musicals of the decade, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU invites you to an unforgettable wedding, where anything that can go wrong does, and love and music pop up in the most mysterious of places.

After debuting at the St. George Playhouse in 2011 and a subsequent staging at Village Theatre in Issaquah, WA, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU opened on Broadway in 2015 under the direction of David Hyde Pierce starring Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, Lisa Howard and Sierra Boggess. It ran for 135 performances and was nominated for six Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Drama League Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.

The cast of IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU will feature the talents of Thomas W. Ashworth, Eileen Barnett, Bryan Chesters, Zachary Ford, Julie Garnyé, Jason Graae, Anthony Grupposo, Pamela Hamill, Barbara Carlton Heart, Travis Leland, Adam Lendermon, Ashley Fox Linton and Jennifer Shelton, all Musical Theatre Guild company members. IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU will be directed by original Broadway cast member Josh Grisetti with musical direction by Dan Redfeld, choreography by Mackenzie Perpich, stage managed by Leesa Freed and is under the production supervision of Paul Wong.

The Musical Theatre Guild 24th season will conclude with the lavish KISMET on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd in Glendale, CA. Tickets are available by visiting www.alextheatre.org or by calling 818-243-ALEX.

ABOUT MUSICAL Theatre Guild: Now in its 24th season, Musical Theatre Guild presents rarely staged or forgotten musicals in a semi-staged, script-in-hand format, utilizing professional union actors and a live orchestra. The company membership roster of talent is a "who's who" of L.A.'s musical theatre performers. As part of their dual mission of preserving the original American art form of musical theatre and education, MTG offers free tickets to students at their concerts and, in partnership with Los Angeles' Music Center Education Division, is represented with three original revues on their touring roster. Additional information on MTG can be found at www.musicaltheatreguild.com.





