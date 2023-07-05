INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. July 2023's top picks include Into The Woods, Strew, and more!

Into The Woods

Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre - June 27, 2023 through July 30, 2023

Here’s a reason to be happy ever after... Direct from Broadway, the critically acclaimed and much beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony®-winning triumph is coming to the Ahmanson with its Broadway stars to boot. Into the Woods features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf – all reprising their Broadway roles – in a production called “radiant” (Variety), “enchanting” (The Wall Street Journal), and “a priceless revival with a perfect cast” (The Washington Post). Directed by Lear deBessonet (Hercules), this theatrical event honors Sondheim’s legendary memory and his Broadway masterpiece like never before.

Stew

Pasadena Playhouse - July 12, 2023 through August 06, 2023

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughter and granddaughters help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in. A finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Zora Howard’s hilarious, haunting, and taut 90-minute drama has a lot more cooking underneath the surface.

Morning's at Seven

The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater - June 09, 2023 through July 17, 2023

Four aging sisters live in a small Midwestern town in 1928 and deal with the ramifications within the family when two of them begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it's too late.

The Wizard of Oz

Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center - July 07, 2023 through July 23, 2023

We’re off to see the Wizard! This timeless tale of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow - only to discover there’s no place like home - has been charming audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road all the way to the Emerald City in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s enduring classic. Filled with brains, heart, and courage, and featuring the iconic score from the MGM film, The Wizard of Oz is fun for the whole family!

The Tempest

Antaeus - June 16, 2023 through July 17, 2023

Antaeus Theatre Company presents a new production of Shakespeare’s most poetic and magical comedy with original music, live musicians and on-stage Foley effects. An enchanted storm strands a banished Duke's enemies on his isle of exile. Through magic, misadventure and forgiveness, the Duke, his daughter, his foes and the island spirits are all liberated from the prisons of their pasts to the glorious promise of their futures.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts - July 21, 2023 through July 21, 2023

With film credits including "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day," "The Fly," "The Big Chill," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and “Thor: Ragnarok;" theatre performances including "The Pillowman," "Speed the Plow" and "Domesticated;" and television show “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, television appearances including “Portlandia” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Will & Grace,” Jeff Goldblum also plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Whether performing regularly in Los Angeles, or elsewhere, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions, and play classic jazz. This performance will feature Goldblum on piano, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and Kenny Elliott on drums.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall - July 11, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Prepare to be ecstatically blown away!” – The Daily Beast “Mind-blowing & life changing!” – ABC News “Roof-raising! It hits the rafters. This is Tina as we know and adore he.” – Variety Her Voice is Undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards® and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

The Ants

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater - June 20, 2023 through July 30, 2023

A breathtaking house on a hillcomplete with the most state-of-the-art security that excessive wealth can buyshould feel like a refuge for Nami, whose recent firing and eviction have forced him to crash at his brother and sister-in-laws luxury home. But on this dark and fateful night, a violent uprising outside leaves the three trapped in what they think is an impenetrable fortress. A horror play infused with darkly humorous social commentary, The Ants asks why we spend so much money protecting ourselves instead of investing in our shared humanity.This play was created during the Geffen Playhouses The Writers Room program, in which Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of The Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.

