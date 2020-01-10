(IM)PERFEKT To Open The Solo Stars Series In Hollywood!

The award- winning one woman show, written and performed by Jannica Olin, is coming back to The Lounge Theatre in Hollywood, where it all began last summer with a sold out run in The Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The Lounge Theatre and Soaring Solo LLC are producing the first annual Solo Stars series, which will feature award winning solo shows, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

(IM)PERFEKT (spelled with a K on purpose, as it's spelled in Olin's native language, Swedish) asks the question: Who do you think you are?

In this one hour show, Olin will edutain you with her many (very entertaining) characters as well as multimedia, by delving into the world of beauty, identity and labels in a popular culture full of selfies, facetune and filters. It's also about... Hair.

(IM)PERFEKT centers around Olin's sudden loss of hair to Alopecia just a few years ago. She had always identified with her long blonde hair, especially as a Swedish woman, adhering to the stereotypical idea of what Swedish women look like.

Through her loss of hair and identity as she had known it, Olin got to uncover and discover how she had been held captive by the idea that women need to look a certain way in order to be seen as attractive, feminine and worthy. Hair, or the lack of, might be what the story is rooted in, and we get to learn about Alopecia and the frustration around doctors and nutritionists who can't seem to help. But make no mistake, Olin's own personal story is merely the access into the deeper world of why we somehow can't seem to love, or even like ourselves just the way we are.

With a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival last summer, winning the Producers' Encore Award, receiving a nomination for the Diverse Diva Award by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, grabbing Gold and an Honorable Mention by TVOLUTION as well as Critics' Choice and Best Of 2019 ( out of 1200 productions) by Better Lemons; (IM)PERFEKT is a show for everyone.

"It transcends race and gender. Everyone can see themselves and their own story through Jannica's vulnerable and brave sharing of hers."

What if that which you identify with suddenly disappeared? Who would you be then? (IM)PERFEKT is a solo show about identity, beauty and labels. Sometimes you need to (literally) lose a part of yourself in order to discover who you truly are. What if you have been Perfect all along? How much precious time have you wasted living like you aren't?

Actress Jannica Olin was the stereotypical blonde blue eyed Swede. Her long hair had always been a big part of her identity. Until suddenly, she lost it all. In (IM)PERFEKT, Jannica takes us on a journey of exploring and uncovering that which we think we are, have to be and maybe, ultimately aren't.

For more information visit https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6096





