IF WE WERE A MOVIE, A Comedic Solo Show About Mental Health, to Play Hollywood Fringe

"If We Were a Movie" is an original play about mental health written by Aline Humbert. The author will perform the play as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival for a limited number of dates in June.

The play, a woman's journey through life, love, and mental health, offers a unique approach to trauma: seeing everything as a movie. It's a thoughtful exploration of trauma with humor and lightness, leaving audiences both laughing and reflecting. It's a meaningful representation of Borderline Personality disorder.

Many who have seen the show have found it to be a beacon of hope, helping them to see the brighter side of their own lives. This performance is not just a show; it's a deeply personal journey that you can connect with.

The solo play's staging is incredibly challenging physically with six different characters and should leave you in awe.

"If We Were a Movie" is Humbert's debut play. She expresses gratitude for the opportunity to bring it to life herself.

"It's incredibly challenging physically," she shared. "It's also very dear to my heart. I hope the show can help people with their own issues or at least make them laugh!".

Aline Humbert is an actress, writer, director, and producer of theater and cinema. She was born and raised in France, where she honed her skills in the entertainment industry.

She learned the craft at the renowned acting school, 'Le Cours Florent', in Paris, and at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

Her journey from France to Los Angeles is a testament to her passion and dedication to the craft. With a background in acting, directing, and a penchant for storytelling, she is a rising star to watch out for on the entertainment scene. As co-founder and artistic director of Niche Stage Productions in LA, Humbert is poised to make an indelible mark on the industry.

Catch "If We Were a Movie" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024 at The Madnani Theater (6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038) on June 8th, 13th, 22nd, and 29th.

Secure your tickets now at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10934.

For more information about the project, follow her at instagram.com/ifwewereamovie_fringe24

