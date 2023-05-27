IF I'M GOOD to Play Hollywood Fringe in June

Tennessee Whiskey & Fresno Chile Productions has announced the West-Coast premiere of If I'm Good, by Ronnie Larsen, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. If I'm Good tracks the story of two people from different ends of the political spectrum and explores how we got to the disunity we have in America today. The show opens June 4th, 2023 and runs for seven performances through June 24th at the Broadwater Black Box.

About the Show

If I'm Good encapsulates the fever dream and the endemic existential crisis that many Americans went through at the height of the pandemic. Following two people on either ends of the political divide, the play asks, “Why and how did we get here?” From injecting Clorox to cure Covid, to Jewish Space Lasers, to the dangers of The Gazpacho, the nation has been trapped in an Absurdist comedy that would make Ionesco proud and Beckett high five. Perhaps in some parallel universe these two could have been friends but in the reality of today's America, with the surprising fragility of its democracy, rife with tribalism and rabid ideology, friendship seems an impossibility.

Nedra Gallegos is an actor and writer and was recently seen on stage as Annette in Yasmine Reza's God of Carnage at Bootleg Theatre with the Theatre 100 Company. Other Los Angeles and regional credits include Carol in Electro Puss by Trista Baldwin with Circle X Theatre Company, original cast and premiere of Good Grief by Ngozi Anyanwu at INTAR Theatre in New York, which won a Humanita's playwriting award. Nedra was also seen as Virginia Hamilton in Karim Alrawi's Chagall's Arabian Nights at Meadowbrook Theatre in Michigan and the Duke in the Greylock Project at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. In August 2019, her original play co-written with Susie K. Taylor, Jewbana premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nedra wrote and directed the original web-series, Off the G, an original Angry Bird Episode: Catching the Blues and is a writer on Baboon Animation's original series Taking Down Taffy and You Look Yummy. She has directed numerous plays for the Women's Project in NYC for their Teen Playwriting program and is an Instructor at New York Film Academy where she teaches the History of Theatre and Acting. Nedra has an MFA in Performance from Pennsylvania State University.

Scott Leggett is an actor, director and producer having worked for nearly 20 years in Los Angeles. He currently serves as the Producing Director of Sacred Fools Theater Company. He performed multiple characters in The Burglars of Hamm's critically acclaimed production of Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk which won Top of Fringe at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Scott also starred in the 2015 HFF Best Ensemble as Monster in Cookie and the Monster. He earned praise playing Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle opposite French Stewart in the critically acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Stoneface: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Buster Keaton. At Sacred Fools he played the titular character in Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes as well as its sequel Watson and the Dark Art of Harry Houdini. Other shows include 43 Plays for 43 Presidents and The Swine Show. Scott is also co-host of Theatre Theater Pod, a podcast exploring the evolution of playwrights and the definition of theatre. He studied theater at Penn State University and has appeared in several films, commercials and TV shows. Scott is also an accomplished director having staged the hugely successful adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere at Sacred Fools, the 2015 HFF Best Comedy The Poe Show and the world premiere of Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet.

Location

The Broadwater (Black Box), 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Dates

Sunday June 4, 8:00 PM

Thursday June 8, 6:30 PM

Monday June 12, 9:30 PM

Wednesday June 14, 6:30 PM

Saturday June 17, 10:30 PM

Wednesday June 21, 8:00 PM

Saturday June 24, 2:00 PM

Tickets

Single tickets are priced at $15 and available online or at the show's box office the day of the show. Click Here