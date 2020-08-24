ICONS OF DARKNESS Exhibit Announced at The Montalbán

This fall, beheaded beasts, blood-gushing villains, 14-foot aliens, and more come to the Montalban.

This fall, beheaded beasts, blood-gushing villains, 14-foot aliens, and the world's most beloved blockbuster heroes will converge on Los Angeles for an immersive entertainment experience.

Icons of Darkness (IOD) will premiere at The Montalbán in partnership with TV actor, writer, producer, and director Richard "Rich" Correll. One of the most extensive, privately owned collections of its kind, IOD will offer cinematic buffs, sci-fi fans, cosplay enthusiasts, and horror aficionados a walking tour of props, artifacts, and memorabilia from movies spanning almost 100 years of Hollywood history.

Hundreds of films will be represented, including Frankenstein, The Exorcist, Star Wars, Iron Man, Jurassic Park, Spiderman, Joker, and Harry Potter.

In the past few months during the Coronavirus pandemic, The Montalbán has undertaken a massive pivot by transforming the lower level of its interior space from traditional theatre seating to an open floor plan. The new configuration allows for plenty of social distancing and is perfectly suited for IOC's stunning exhibition. Contingent on public health updates, the exhibit will be open five days a week, starting in late September 2020, with Coronavirus safety measures in place. Located at 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028, the classic venue now accommodates new forms of entertainment.

Ticket prices TBD. Reservations are required in order to limit the number of guests allowed in at one time. Tickets will be on sale by September 1st. Please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.themontalban.com.

