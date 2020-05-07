IAMA Names Ryan J. Haddad 2020 Recipient of Shonda Rhimes 'Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission'

IAMA Theatre Company has named playwright Ryan J. Haddad as the 2020 recipient of the Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission. The commission, sponsored by award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal), was created to help grow and nourish budding playwrights and artists with emphasis on cultural inclusion and the goal to showcase fresh, creative, thought-provoking work. This is the third year of the commission.



Ryan J. Haddad is an actor, playwright and autobiographical performer based in New York. His acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single? was presented in the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and toured the country. Other New York credits include My Straighties (Ars Nova/ANT Fest), Noor and Hadi Go to Hogwarts (Theater Breaking Through Barriers) and the cabaret Falling for Make Believe (Joe's Pub). Regional credits include The Maids, Lucy Thurber's Orpheus in the Berkshires (Williamstown Theatre Festival) and Hi, Are You Single? (Guthrie Theater, Cleveland Play House, Williamstown Theatre Festival). He has a recurring role on the Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician, and his additional television credits include Bull, Madam Secretary and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Haddad has performed original work at La MaMa E.T.C., the New Museum and The LGBT Center of New York City. His plays in development include Good Time Charlie and Dark Disabled Stories. He is an alum of the Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group and a former Queer/Art Performance and Playwriting Fellow under the mentorship of Moe Angelos. Earlier this week, Ryan was named the second recipient of Rising Phoenix Repertory's Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award, presented to an emerging playwright of exceptional work ethic, character and talent.



According to IAMA co-artistic directors Stefanie Black and Katie Lowes, the Rhimes commission helps foster long-lasting relationships with the diverse voices the company is committed to developing. By incorporating the talent and inspiration of IAMA's acting ensemble into the development of writers and their work, IAMA continues to create a growing and dynamic family of artists.



"At a time when the world has come together as a global community, we can celebrate all our differences and how we each contribute a unique voice to this world, all the while finding a universal connectivity. Ryan's voice is one of the most unique we've ever had the pleasure to get to know and we couldn't be more thrilled to help play a part in his creative journey. His humor and strength come through in every word he writes. There isn't a more charismatic writer/performer at this moment. He embodies every aspect of why this commission was created in the first place."





