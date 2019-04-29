I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL Makes Its Way Back To Los Angeles

The '90s will be back with a vengeance this summer at the new and improved Main Stage Theatre at Hollywood's historic The Three Clubs (1123 Vine Street) when I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical slices and dices its way back to LA following last year's sold-out freshmen premiere!

Adapted and directed for the stage by Jordan Ross (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The Musical, now touring) and co-directed by Joey Bybee (Cabaret Awesome), I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical is an immersive, musical love letter to the iconic Columbia Pictures slasher written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson's Creek, The Vampire Diaries) and starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. Opening night has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019 with performances running through Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Return to the cruel summer of 1997, back when Julie, Ray, Helen and Barry were out having fun, drinking, partying, running people over, and getting away with murder. But, when it becomes clear the truth is no longer six feet under, the friends quickly realize that it's not over until The Fisherman sings. Literally. Set to a playlist of '90s deep cuts from Eve 6, Eagle-Eye Cherry, Third Eye Blind, Lit, The Verve Pipe, and more, #IKnowMusical is bound to have you singing and screaming your heart out all summer long.

The musical will star Matt Shively (ABC's The Real O'Neals) and Trent Mills (Evil Dead: The Musical) as The Fisherman, Bianca Gisselle (UMPO: Mean Gurlz) as Julie James, Ryan Sutton Stevens (We Need To Talk About Norman: A Psycho Musical) as Ray Bronson, Greer Grammer (MTV's Awkward) as Helen Shivers, Brian Logan Dales (Singer/songwriter of The Summer Set/DALES) as Barry Cox, Matthew Scott Montgomery (Disney Channel's So Random) as Max Neurick, Alli Miller (Shakeslesque-To Thine Own Cherry Be True) as both Elsa Shivers and Sunny Egan. Katie Welch, Connor Weil (MTV's Scream), Natalie Masini (Scissorhands: The Musical), Jared Kusnitz (MTVs Underemployed), Shanera Richardson, and Nick Bredosky will serve as covers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical is presented by The Three Clubs in association with Player-Hater Productions with music direction by Ben Stanton, arrangements and orchestrations by Elmo Zapp, lighting design by Kelsey Long, and sound design by Thomas Queyja.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays: Friday, June 7th, Saturday, June 8th, Friday, June 14th, Saturday, June 15th, Friday, June 21st, Saturday, June 22nd, Friday, June 28th, Saturday, June 29th, Thursday, July 4th, Friday, July 5th, Saturday, July 6th, Friday, July 12th, Saturday, July 13th.

TICKETS

Tickets are available in two tiers - GA: $34.00 and VIP: $52.00 (includes premier seating and a shot) - and will go on-sale Monday, April 29, 2019 via: www.threeclubs.com. Each ticket will also be subject to a two-item minimum.

ABOUT PLAYER-HATER PRODUCTIONS

Its name derived from "God, you're such a player-hater," one of Megan Fox's iconic lines from Jennifer's Body, Player-Hater Productions is an LA-based theatre machine committed to the development and production of unique, immersive musical theatre experiences, including: unauthorized stage adaptations (not parodies) of cult films and TV shows, song cycles, re-imagined Shakespeare, and more. Ross and Bybee previously collaborated on Beauty & The Beat (which was co-written alongside Conor Hanney, writer/director of the award-winning Divorce: The Hip-Hop Musical), Jennifer's Body: The Unauthorized Musical From Hell, We Need To Talk About Norman: A Psycho Musical, and now, I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical.

ABOUT THE THREE CLUBS

The Three Clubs is a local neighborhood bar offering a range of entertainment including live music, theatre, cabaret and burlesque. Opened in 1991 by nightlife veterans Marc Smith and Matthew Webb, The Three Clubs introduced the martini lounge to a whole new generation through its timeless cocktails and classic Hollywood vibe. Rich mahogany bars, plush tufted leather banquettes, casino-style carpeting and a stage featuring live entertainment nightly honor the spirit of the neighborhood's storied past. Voted the Best Bar in Hollywood by LA Weekly in 2014, Three Clubs is sure to deliver a welcoming place to relax with friends and - above all - a good, stiff drink. Come and see us sometime....we guarantee it won't be your last visit





