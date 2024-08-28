I, DANIEL BLAKE Comes to the Fountain Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fountain Theatre will present the U.S. premiere of I, Daniel Blake, a beautiful and deeply moving story adapted for the stage by Dave Johns from the Palme d’Or and BAFTA award-winning film written by Paul Laverty and directed by Ken Loach. Simon Levy directs this clarion call for human decency that London Theatre calls “an ode to the working class.” Performances take place October 13 through November 24, with Pay-What-You-Want previews beginning October 9.



JD Cullum, Philicia Saundersand Makara Gamble star in a powerful, timely and poignant story about people coming together in the face of a Kafkaesque government bureaucracy that refuses to see them as human beings. Daniel is a caring, warm-hearted middle-aged man who suddenly finds himself unable to work. Katie hopes for a fresh start for herself and her teenage daughter. Together, they attempt to navigate the nightmarish unemployment and public housing system while clinging to their dignity and humanity. The Ensemble includes Janet Greaves, Wesley Guimaraes and Adam Segaller.



“I, Daniel Blake carries an heroic urgency for this election season,” says Levy. “How many of us are literally one paycheck from disaster? It’s about people working together to help each other, to lift each other up, to not give in to despair. Daniel is a working class hero, a person of hope and humor who is moved to fight the system and stand up for himself and others.”



“It’s a battle cry that will lift the audience out of their seats,” agrees Fountain Theatre artistic director Stephen Sachs. “We are all Daniel Blake.”



I, Daniel Blake premiered at the Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne in May 2023, then followed up its sold out run with a national tour throughout Great Britain. It is the recipient of UK Theatre Awards for “Excellence in Touring” and “Best Writer” (Dave Johns). The UK Guardian calls the play “Chilling… highlights the realities of an inflexible system that does not recognise individual needs, nor allow space for compassion,” and British Theatre Guide writes, “This play will resonate with many, as it did with me.”



The creative team at the Fountain includes scenic designer Joel Daavid; lighting designer Alison Brummer; sound designer Cricket S. Myers; video designer Nicholas Santiago;properties designer Jenine MacDonald; movement director Allison Bibicoff; and dialect coaches Carla Meyer and Victoria Hanlin. The production stage manager is Anna Kupershmidt, assisted by Gina DeLuca. Stephen Sachs and James Bennett produce for The Fountain Theatre. The executive producers are Carrie Menkel-Meadow and Robert Meadow.



The Fountain Theatre is dedicated to presenting outstanding theater that challenges thinking while shining an artistic light on social justice issues and on the diverse voices and cultures within Los Angeles. The L.A. City Council commended the Fountain for “achieving a position of leadership in the Los Angeles theatre community… producing meaningful new plays of social and political importance that enrich the lives of the citizens of Los Angeles.” The Fountain is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle’s Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theater, presented for “outstanding productions of meaningful new plays and first-class performances spanning three decades.” Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty hailed the Fountain, stating “No L.A. theater has done a better job of asking us to reexamine our lives through the lens of acute contemporary drama.” The Fountain Theatre’s most recent production, Fatherland, conceived and directed by Sachs, will run off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club with the original cast from September 18 to November 23.



I, Daniel Blake opens on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., with performances thereafter on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through November 24 (dark Monday, Oct. 14 and November 8-11). Four preview performances take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 10; Friday, Oct. 11; and Saturday, Oct. 12, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25–$45; Pay-What-You-Want seating is available every Monday night in addition to regular seating (subject to availability); all previews are Pay-What-You-Want.



The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. Patrons are invited upstairs to relax before and after the show at the Fountain’s café. For reservations and information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

