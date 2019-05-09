Human Fountains Presents A Fountains Show Like You've Never Seen Before!

Grab your umbrellas, because Human Fountains are here to make a splash! After reaching the quarterfinals on Season 13 of America's Got Talent and appearing on countless TV shows around the world, the comedy trio return to Los Angeles to premiere their full show as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and it's going to be spit-tacular!

The Human Fountain's hilarious choreographed water spitting routines will keep you laughing and thirsty for more. Always making a splash on stage, literally - the group has endless tricks up their sleeves (and in their mouths) giving you performances that are one-of-a-kind. Through eloquent water spewing accompanied by classical opera music, Human Fountains tells unique and entertaining stories, each one more outlandish and outrageous than the last.

Want to see the show for yourself? Human Fountains will perform two sneak peek performances on Thursday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30p at The Actors Company (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046).

Human Fountains' Hollywood Fringe shows will also take place at The Actors Company at the following dates/times:

Tuesday, June 25, 8:30p; Wednesday, June 26, 8:30p; Thursday, June 27, 9:00p; Friday, June 28, 3:15p; Saturday, June 29, 12:45p. Tickets And More Information For Sneak Peek: Https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-fountains-sneak-peek-tickets-61255416600





