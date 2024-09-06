Hugh Panaro Will Bring MAN WITHOUT A MASK To Catalina Jazz Club In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway star Hugh Panaro will celebrate the recent release of his first-ever CD, Man Without a Mask, which was recorded live at 54 Below, often referred to as Broadway's living room. Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical director Joseph Thalken and Trey Henry on bass, there will be one performance only at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, December 5, at 8:30pm.

Panaro will present a dazzling evening of an extraordinary career in the theatre. He has plenty of stories to share about how the album almost didn't happen … so it is truly a celebration for the handsome, charming, funny, and soaring-voiced leading man. Audiences will hear a dazzling array of songs from Hugh's storied career and more.



With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, Hugh Panaro is considered to be one of the premiere and most sought-after male actor-singers in theatre. He is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as his powerhouse pipes. His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and First National Tour of Les Misérables, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at the MUNY in St. Louis. His other Broadway credits include Lestat, Side Show, The Red Shoes, and Show Boat. He has also performed on London's West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.



Admission is $25–$60. Artist Circle and VIP seating is available (includes post-show meet and greet with the artist). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Showtime is 8:30pm. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL