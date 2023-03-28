Holocaust Museum LA to Present WHO WILL TELL OUR STORIES?

Holocaust Museum LA will present "Who Will Tell Our Stories?" a new exhibit commemorating female Slovak victims of the Holocaust. The exhibit features sculpture, portraiture, artifacts and film that tell the little-known story of the women who were part of the first Slovakian deportation to Auschwitz-Birkenau and will run until September 30, 2023.

Through documentary and portrait photography and film, artifacts of the wartime era and artistic interpretations, alongside historical documentation, "Who Will Tell Our Stories" remembers those who perished and honors those who survived. The exhibit showcases the sculpture of Slovak survivor Gabriella Karin (a frequent Holocaust Museum LA speaker who now depicts her experiences through her art) and the photographic work of Martin Korčo (director of Sereď Holocaust Museum), Alexander Wasserman (the son of survivors) and Jindřich Buxbaum.

The video testimony of Slovak survivor Eva Trenk, who also speaks regularly at Holocaust Museum LA, will be featured in "Who Will Tell Our Stories?" The video, "Silver Birds," was filmed by students in the museum's summer "Voices of History" film workshop.

The exhibit features artifacts donated by Regina Pretter, a Holocaust survivor from Michalovce, Czechoslovakia. The artifacts include a tablecloth, recovered from her family home after the war, a Hebrew bible gifted her by a liberating soldier and family photographs.

"Who Will Tell Our Stories?" is presented in collaboration with the Embassy of the Slovak Republic, the Sereď Holocaust Museum, and the Jewish Community of Bratislava.

More information about the exhibit can be found at https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/wwtos