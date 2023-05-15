Holocaust Museum LA to Present SWEET HOME SWEET: A STORY OF SURVIVAL, MEMORY AND RETURNS

Holocaust Museum LA will present the United States debut of "Sweet Home Sweet," a moving exhibition of rarely seen photographs by Richard Ores that documents remarkable glimpses of both pre-World War II life in Krakow, Poland, and life in the Krakow Ghetto during the Holocaust. Originating at the Galicia Museum in Krakow, "Sweet Home Sweet" opens at the museum May 21 and will be on exhibit until Dec. 31, 2023. These historic photos have never been displayed before in the U.S.

In addition to the photographs, which were buried in a jar and unearthed in the Plaszow Concentration Camp (the camp of "Schindler's List"), the exhibition features interviews with Ores' family as well as family artifacts, additional historical artifacts and films. Holocaust Museum LA also will feature artifacts on loan from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, including pages from the Academy Award-winning "Schindler's List" script, a photograph of Liam Neeson (who played Oskar Schindler) and director Steven Spielberg on set, and an original movie poster from the film. "Schindler's List" won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Score.

Born in 1923 to a Polish Jewish family, Richard Ores was a teenager when World War II broke out. An avid amateur photographer, Richard documented the world around him, capturing family and friends enjoying pre-war life. Smuggling in his camera and photographs, into the Krakow Ghetto after the Nazi invasion, Richard continued to shoot photographs, proof of the existence of family and friends who were subsequently killed. Deported to the infamous Plaszow Concentration Camp, Ores buried the photos in a jar, which was unearthed after the war. In many cases, Ores' photos are the only tangible existence of people who were murdered by the Nazis and highlight Ores, his family and their relationship to Poland.

Ores moved to the United States after the war but continued to feel a connection to Poland. He made many trips back and raised money in the U.S. for hospital equipment for a clinic in Krakow and for the renovation and care of many of Krakow's Jewish heritage sites with the Ronald Lauder Foundation. He was also a consultant on "Schindler's List." Ores died in 2011; his family continues to have a strong connection to Poland and to the renewal of Jewish life in the country.

