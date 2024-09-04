News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Holocaust Museum LA to Present Advance Screening of WHITE BIRD

The film stars Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Holocaust Museum LA to Present Advance Screening of WHITE BIRD Image
In advance of its theatrical release by Lionsgate Oct. 4, Holocaust Museum LA presents a screening of "White Bird," Tuesday September 24 at 6:30 PM at AMC The Grove. The film will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by award-winning journalist and producer Tom Teicholz.

Starring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson, "White Bird" is set in France in World War II and shows how one act of kindness can live forever. Based on best-selling author R.J. Palacio's book, "White Bird: A Wonder Story," the film was directed by Marc Forster ("World War Z"; "Finding Neverland"; "Monster's Ball").

"White Bird" has been called "gracefully done and quite moving." Variety lauded the film as "...achiev(ing) the desired climactic mix of heartbreak and inspiration, adding a pointed call for vigilance against new fascistic movements."

For more information on the series visit: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/film-screening-white-bird




