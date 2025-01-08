Holocaust Museum LA Presents Los Angeles Premiere Of AIN'T NO BACK TO A MERRY-GO-ROUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in collaboration with Jewish Story Partners, Holocaust Museum LA will present the Los Angeles premiere of the acclaimed new documentary, "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round," Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at AMC The Grove.

"Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round" is the little-known story of the first organized interracial civil rights protest. In June 1960, five Howard University Students arrived at Glen Echo Amusement Park in suburban Maryland and sat on a segregated carousel. When the Jewish community near the amusement park joined the protest, a history-making partnership was born. The pickets attracted Nazis, congressmen and a press avalanche. Picketing together over the sweltering summer led to partying together, and union organizers mentored student activists. Ten 1961 Freedom Riders, including Stokely Carmichael, were incubated on the Glen Echo picket line.

Using never-before seen footage, the testimonies of four living protesters and immersive storytelling, Emmy Award-winning director Ilana Trachtman, has created a "powerful, inspiring and truly wonderful" film. "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round" also features the voices of Jeffrey Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Bob Balaban, Lee Grant, Peter Gallagher, Dominique Thorne, Alysia Reiner and Tracie Thoms.

Following the screening there will be a panel discussion with filmmaker Ilana Trachtman and Pastor William D. Smart, president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California, moderated by Joumana Silyan-Saba, director of policy and discrimination enforcement for the City of Los Angeles.

For information, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/film-screening-aint-no-back-to-a-merry-go-round.

