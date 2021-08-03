Hollywood Fringe Premieres First Middle-Eastern, North African Comedy-Improv Play TRIBE at 2021 Festival  

Winner of the HFF Diversity Scholarship, "TRIBE: The Story of the First All- Arab Improv Team'' makes its performance debut at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The story is about a struggling Lebanese- American actress who forms the first all-Arab improv team in a shawarma spin on ensemble competitions.

With the Five Pillars of Improv, our band of underdogs incorporate REAL improv from audience suggestions in this production that will be LIVE + LIVE-STREAMED from the Broadwater Black Box-6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

"Tribe" is the hybrid show of the hybrid festival - theater-improv meeting live+livestream formatting in this one-hour world premiere. Whether the audience is watching from home or are seated and giving Lulu improv suggestions from the theater, be prepared to love live performance again!

Leading lady Rana doesn't do anything if she can't win; seriously, she cheats at cards. So when Rana's comedy idol announces an amateur improv competition that will put the winners on TV, she turns to her sister Lulu. Lulu gets the Arabs to assemble: Rana's ride-or-die, a priest's niece, a doctor, a model, and a new mother. After their improv team "The Arab Invasion" crushes round one out of three, Rana becomes the dictator no one wanted her to be. Can Rana leave behind her need to win and celebrate the success of finding her community?

"TRIBE: The Story of the First All- Arab Improv Team" is written by Laila Abdo and directed by Mijoe Sahiouni. "TRIBE" stars Rana Fakih, Adron Duell, London Villamayor, Saer Karim, Jordan Haddad, Zein Khleif, and Sarah Bialkin. Performances are at the

All shows will be Livestreamed, all times PST

August 10 (preview) - 9:00 p.m.

August 14 (opening) - 6:30 p.m.

August 15 (matinee) - 11:00 a.m.

August 21 - 9:30 p.m.

August 28 - 6:00 p.m.

Broadwater Black Box 6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKET PRICE: $10 Live - tinyurl.com/tribehff

Pay What You Can -- Live Preview Performance

Pay What You Can - Livestream

Appropriate for ages 13+.

Hollywood Fringe will require Proof of Vaccination against COVID-19 OR a Negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend any in-person Hollywood Fringe event.