HollyShorts' 17th Edition to Feature Shaquille O'Neal, Tiffany Haddish, Taika Waititi, Bill Plympton and More

The Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival is proving animation is the future when it comes to entertainment. The 17th edition, happening from September 23-October 1, 2021 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, unveiled its stacked selections of animated short films including the world premiere of basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal's HeadNoise.

HeadNoise, produced and co-written by Shaquille O'Neal, examines the internal and external pressure to succeed, as told through childhood friends Rashaun and Damon, two talented basketball players from the same inner-city neighborhood. The short is also co-written and produced by playwright Donnie F. Wilson (Tearing Down Cabrini Green) and Michael Parris (Shaq vs. Shaquille O'Neal Presents) under the Jersey Legends Productions banner. Other stellar standouts include Spencer Susser's Save Ralph in partnership with Humane Society International (HSI), with voiceovers from A-listers Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit), George Lopez (The George Lopez Show), Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Ricky Gervais (The Office UK), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy); Felix Kiner's The Broken Candle with Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Eugenio Derbez (How To Be A Latin Lover); Demi's Panic from renowned animator and Academy Award nominee Bill Plympton; Grammy-nominated artist Jordan Asher Cruz (a.k.a. Boots) and Jennifer Goodridge's No Future Here starring Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth); as well as Finding Dory animator Erick Oh's Namoo, among others.

The full list and schedule of animated shorts include:

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:00PM PST - Adult Animation

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:00PM PST - Kids Animation/Family Films

