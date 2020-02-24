Heidi Duckler Dance Presents UNDERWAY

Los Angeles-based dance company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) in conjunction with LA Opera's Eurydice Found Festival Presents Underway at the 7th Street Bridge on March 14th and 15th at 7:30pm.

Underway is a dance opera directed and choreographed by Heidi Duckler with music created by four composers - an opera for six voices by Leaha Maria Villarreal, an eclectic mix of woodwinds by William Roper, a sheet metal installation by Sarah Belle Reid and flute, electric bass and megaphones by Justin Scheid. Underway features HDD company dancers Himerria Wortham, Myles Lavallee, Anthea Young, Rafael Quintas, Lily Ontiveros, Keva Walker, and Santiago Villarreal. Lighting design by Grant Dunn, set design by Alex Ward and Tanya Orellana and costumes by Snezana Petrovic.

Inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke's poem "Orpheus. Eurydice. Hermes," which creates a space for Eurydice to be imagined as an independent being, Duckler's unique choreographic style and Villarreal's distinctive music will take the audience on a transformative journey to the underworld through Eurydice's perspective.

Orpheus feels Eurydice is an extension of his soul. He is the artist and Eurydice is his subject. He needs her as his muse. She is a reflection of his desire.

But Eurydice is rooted in herself and she can no longer follow.

Orpheus must lose her. Even if it means death for him, too. He turns to look at her because he fears her transformation.

Orpheus purposely disobeys Hades and..

Hades knew he would.

Inspired by LA Opera's world premiere of Eurydice by composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl (February 1 through 23, 2020), artists, scholars and community members across Los Angeles will come together in the first three months of 2020 for a festival dedicated to new perspectives on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Since the new opera unfolds from the heroine's point of view, the festival will celebrate female artists and the female viewpoint. Eurydice Found will upend the ancient myth through a wide range of performances, conversations and happenings. Learn more at LAOpera.org/festival.

For more information visit https://www.newmusicusa.org/projects/underway/





