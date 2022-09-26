Heidi Duckler Dance Presents 37th Annual Celebration THE BODY OF THE PEOPLE

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) has announced its 37th Annual Celebration, The Body of the People, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 5pm at Founder's Church of Religious Science designed by the distinguished Los Angeles architect Paul R. Williams.

The evening includes a cocktail reception and dinner, performances by Heidi Duckler Dance's company and students, and an awards ceremony celebrating prominent LA community members Jewel Delegall, Nancy Griffin, and David Roussève with featured speaker LeRonn P. Brooks, associate curator for Modern and Contemporary Collections at the Getty Research Institute.

Heidi Duckler will also present her newest work, The Body of The People, an original dance opera composed by Jessie Cox with accompaniment by Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, Joy Guidry, Tomoko Ozawa, William Roper, and Linnea Powell. Duckler's work explores ideas of identity and autonomy performed by HDD dancers Raymond Ejiofor, Rebecca Lee, Lenin Fernandez, Anthea Monique, Jessica Emmanuel, Edgar Aguirre, Jobel Medina, Mercedes Ibarra, and Karin Tatsuoka.

Performances by students from HDD's educational residencies at St. Mary's Academy and A Place Called Home will also be presented throughout the evening.

Join us for an unforgettable night of dance & music, delicious food, and a celebration of LA's unique architecture, culture and artistic history.

What: HDD's 37th Annual Celebration ~ The Body of the People

Who: Heidi Duckler Dance

When: Saturday, October 22nd, 5-9pm

Where: Founder's Church of Religious Science, 3281 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199035®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbodyofthepeople-hdd37gala.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1