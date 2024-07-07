Heather Tyson's TITLE PENDING Will Return to the Whitefire Theatre as BEST OF FEST Selection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heather Tyson, now a multiple award-winning Solo Artist, will return to the Whitefire Theatre with her acclaimed solo show, TITLE PENDING, on Sunday, July 14 at 5pm PT.

SYNOPSIS: TITLE PENDING is the gripping tale of Heather, a hardworking Midwestern girl whose life begins to crumble after she receives a mysterious text from her husband. As doubt and uncertainty creep into Heather's life, she tries her best to keep it all together, but slowly begins to unravel. Eventually she questions her entire system of beliefs and wonders: how do I find my way if the GPS system I've always trusted is broken? Will Heather be able to break out of the boxes that confine her? Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and revelations!

Accolades and Recognition:

TITLE PENDING recently had its international debut in Mexico City, and will have its San Francisco debut in August at Playground's Free-Play Festival. The show's world premiere was at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it enjoyed a sold-out run and received the Hollywood Encore! Producers' Award. The show has now garnered its second award as a BEST OF FEST Selection of The Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2024.

A Return to the Stage:

Heather Tyson graduated from Northwestern University after David Schwimmer but before Meghan Markle. After over a decade away from the theater, TITLE PENDING marks Heather's passionate return to her first true love, the stage. Previous TV and film appearances include The Sopranos, Sex & the City, Days of Our Lives, and Military Husband.

Praise for TITLE PENDING: Wendy Hammers, Solo Artist, and CEO of Tasty Words Productions, raves about the show: "Heather Tyson's radiant and oh-so-real performance is a reminder of everything we love in the theatre - truth, humor, and universal a-ha moments... A master class in solo storytelling, TITLE PENDING is not to be missed."

Event Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, July 14, 5 pm

Venue: Whitefire Theatre (Main Space), 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91243

Tickets: $25, available at whitefire.stagey.net

To connect with Heather: explore her world on heathertyson.com, and follow her journey on Instagram: @MsHeatherTyson.

Comments