Hal Linden and Ruta Lee Will Lead ANOTHER GIN GAME at Theatre 40 in August

Another Gin Game is a witty, sharp-tongued gossip fest between two former show biz greats in their twilight years facing their pasts, presents and futures.

WHO: Written by Gary Kaskel. Starring Hal Linden, Ruta Lee and Donté Ashon Green. Presented by Theatre 40.

WHERE: Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $25.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-3606.

The stars: Hal Linden is best known as the star of the TV series Barney Miller. He also starred in several other series and won two Daytime Emmys for informational programming. A veteran of thirteen Broadway shows, he won a Tony for his starring role in The Rothschilds.

Ruta Lee has appeared in 26 feature films and has 133 credits in episodic television. She is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Golden Boot Award, for her many roles in Westerns (Wagon Train, Shotgun Slade, Maverick, Sugarfoot, Bat Masterson, many more).

Donté Ashon Green has extensive stage credits with roles in Two Trains Running, Duchess of Malfi, Othello, Rent, A Raisin in the Sun, Uncle Vanya, more.

The playwright: Gary Kaskel is a member of Theatre 40. He is an actor, producer, writer and filmmaker. Another Gin Game is his third play. His work in the area of animal protection led him to write Monsters & Miracles, a novel about Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Proceeds from the reading will support the ongoing artistic endeavors of Theatre 40, a 501c3 non-profit organization and Beverly Hills' professional theatre company.