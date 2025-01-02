News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HURRICANE KATE Premieres At The Stella Adler Theater This Month

The show opens January 17th and will run eleven performances over three weeks.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
HURRICANE KATE Premieres At The Stella Adler Theater This Month Image
A Light in Dark Places has announced its first full length  production, Hurricane Kate, written by Scott Golden and directed by Katierose Enriquez. 

When their mother dies during a big storm, four estranged siblings come together and discover  what makes them a family. Set along the Gulf Coast in 1994, this comedic drama explores  generational trauma, mental health, and the constant search for belonging, with the most  dysfunctional kind of family.

The show opens January 17th and will run eleven performances  over three weeks. Proceeds will go to benefit A Light in Dark Places, an organization dedicated  to breaking down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Hurricane Kate is produced by  Drew Thaler and Kelly O'Malley. 

About the Show 

Tinka doesn't want to be here. After the fight she and her mother had a couple Christmases  ago, she swore that she would only come back to her family home to haunt the place.  However, one of the many hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast every year has come and taken her  mother with it. Her three estranged siblings are here too as a whirlwind of grief and  generational trauma blows around them. As they try to figure out the future and reconcile the  past, Tinka must find a way to withstand the storm. “Building Hurricane Kate has been one of  those unique moments in my career where all the parts came together exactly as they should,  and let me just say, it is incredibly satisfying!,” says director Enriquez. “I hope our audiences  enjoy exploring that sweet vulnerable space where the play and the best of life intertwine— the  breath between laughter and tears.” Hurricane Kate was created in the First 20 Project and  had its first workshop reading with Sacred Fools in March of 2024. 

Writer Scott Golden is a Los Angeles playwright, actor, director and producer. His play The  Last Twelve Years of Phineas Gage was workshopped and received a staged reading with the  Sacred Fools Theater Company and his most recent work, Welcome to the Neighborhood, was  nominated for Best Immersive at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Scott produced the critically  acclaimed Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk and Too Heavy for Your Pocket for Sacred Fools Theater  Company in Los Angeles where he is a former co-Artistic Director. As an actor, Scott has been  recently seen in his solo performance of Ghost Story of Christmas (Big Bear Theatre Project),  Dinner with Friends and Life x 3 (Coachella Valley Rep), Brendan Hunt's Absolutely  Filthy (Sacred Fools), The Behavior of Broadus (Burglars of Hamm), Rio Hondo (Theatre of  NOTE) and as Matt in the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. Burns; a post-electric play in which he  was nominated for an Ovation Award. 

Director Katierose Donohue Enriquez is also a writer and actor who lives and works in Los  Angeles. In 2023, she directed the critically acclaimed, world premiere play Final Interview by Gabriel Olivia at the Pico Playhouse. Her own solo show Queen of Fishtown had an award winning tour which included stops in Hollywood, New York City, Philadelphia, the UK, and a  standout run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Katierose earned her MFA from The American  Repertory Theater's Institute at Harvard University and the Moscow Art Theatre and is an  Alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday Company. Her solo sketch showcase, THAT  WOMAN! was directed by Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day. TV credits include 2  Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU),  American Crime (ABC), and Astronomy Club (NETFLIX). 

Producer Kelly O'Malley is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer, producer, and non-profit  founder originally from Frisco, Texas. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with  B.A. degrees in Film & Media Arts and Religious Studies. Following her studies, Kelly moved to  Los Angeles to train at the prestigious Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, where she  continues to be an active alum. Her most recent works include playing the role of Hera in the  feature film Hera's Devotion. She can also be seen in short films Valentine's Day (dir. Tina  Carbone) and Woman Reclining on Grass (dir. Claudia Doumit), in which she starred opposite  Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). She was also recently on stage in the World Premiere of  Tim McNeil's Blanche in the Asylum. 

The production team of Hurricane Kate also includes Annie Terrazzo (Set Design), Jaime  Robledo (Sound Design), Bosco Flanagan (Lighting Design), Joyce Hutter (Prop Design)  and Linda Muggeridge (Costume Design). Hurricane Kate stars Laura Berner Taylor, Betsy  Moore, Dorian Stokes, Daniel Robbins and Bill Salyers. 

Laura Berner Taylor (Tinka) is excited to be making her theatre debut in LA! She recently  moved from Chicago, having worked in theaters all over the city, many of which are now dead  and gone (may they rest in peace). Regionally, she has worked with TheatreSquared (AR), and  Marin Shakespeare Company (CA). Her television credits include recurring roles on both The  Chi (SHOWTIME) and Chicago Med (NBC), and one episode of the short lived Dick Wolf court  drama, Chicago Justice (NBC). 

Betsy Moore's (Ellen) most recent theater credit was playing Inez in Life X 3 at Coachella  Valley Rep, where she met writer Scott Golden. Her solo show, Freebird Goes to Mars won the  award for best Avant Garde show on Broadway at the United Solo Festival. Her performance  awards include: Garland Award (Dolores), The International Amsterdam Film Festival (Sissy),  LA Film (Light as a Feather). Her recent film and television credits include The Flight Attendant (HBO), The Baxters (Amazon), NCIS Origins (CBS), and HBO's Emmy nominated Winning  Time where she plays Georgia Bird, Larry Bird's mother. Catch her in Disney's Wonderman out  in early 2025. 

Dorian Stokes (Grace) is a biracial artist originally from a small town in Georgia. She is a first generation university student and has received special recognition for acting, writing, public  speaking, and musical talents. Dorian is a Los Angeles based multi-hyphenate artist currently  focusing on acting at the AMDA college of Performing Arts. She has trained in both theater and  film although she hopes to expand her storytelling as a filmmaker and writer. Her first art form  was music, and she is also a songwriter and plays multiple instruments. 

Daniel Robbins (Stuart) is an actor, writer, and director originally from Hammond, Louisiana.  An alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday company, Daniel has honed his craft over the years  through improv and sketch comedy. Daniel has also been a performer, coach, and director at  UCB, Dynasty Typewriter, and Improv Olympic. His impression work has been featured on  Good Morning America as well as in promotions for FX's The Bear. He's also showcased his  dramatic range as a recurring guest star roles in For All Mankind, S.W.A.T., and many other  television series. Beyond the stage and screen, Daniel has found a passion for teaching  improv, being a parent to his beautiful son, and a loving husband. He has started an improv  program in Long Beach, California that focuses on building people's confidence and  encouraging his students to find “gifts” in their mistakes. 

Bill Salyers (Cowboy Bob) is perhaps best known for his voice acting and performance capture work. He has voiced animated series such as CN's Regular Show as Rigby, Adult  Swim's Moral Orel, as Reverend Putty, and WB's animated Batman ‘66 feature films, in which  he voiced the Penguin. He also appears in popular video games such as Marvel's Spider-Man for Insomniac/Sony in the role of Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, Mordin Solus in Mass Effect 3, for  Bioware, and multiple characters in both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the Fallout franchise  for Bethesda. He loves working on new and original plays and recently closed runs of the  interactive shows Shakespeare In at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and Escape From Godot, for Mister and Mischief, as well as the world premiere of In Whose Eyes at the Art of Acting  Studio in the role of Major Charles DeRudio. Bill is a former 20+ year member of Actors' Equity. 

Hurricane Kate runs from January 17th, 2025 - February 1st, 2025 at The Stella Adler Theater - 6773 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Single tickets are priced at $30 and available online at https://hurricanekate.eventbrite.com




