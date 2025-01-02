HURRICANE KATE Premieres At The Stella Adler Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Light in Dark Places has announced its first full length production, Hurricane Kate, written by Scott Golden and directed by Katierose Enriquez.

When their mother dies during a big storm, four estranged siblings come together and discover what makes them a family. Set along the Gulf Coast in 1994, this comedic drama explores generational trauma, mental health, and the constant search for belonging, with the most dysfunctional kind of family.

The show opens January 17th and will run eleven performances over three weeks. Proceeds will go to benefit A Light in Dark Places, an organization dedicated to breaking down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Hurricane Kate is produced by Drew Thaler and Kelly O'Malley.

About the Show

Tinka doesn't want to be here. After the fight she and her mother had a couple Christmases ago, she swore that she would only come back to her family home to haunt the place. However, one of the many hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast every year has come and taken her mother with it. Her three estranged siblings are here too as a whirlwind of grief and generational trauma blows around them. As they try to figure out the future and reconcile the past, Tinka must find a way to withstand the storm. “Building Hurricane Kate has been one of those unique moments in my career where all the parts came together exactly as they should, and let me just say, it is incredibly satisfying!,” says director Enriquez. “I hope our audiences enjoy exploring that sweet vulnerable space where the play and the best of life intertwine— the breath between laughter and tears.” Hurricane Kate was created in the First 20 Project and had its first workshop reading with Sacred Fools in March of 2024.

Writer Scott Golden is a Los Angeles playwright, actor, director and producer. His play The Last Twelve Years of Phineas Gage was workshopped and received a staged reading with the Sacred Fools Theater Company and his most recent work, Welcome to the Neighborhood, was nominated for Best Immersive at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Scott produced the critically acclaimed Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk and Too Heavy for Your Pocket for Sacred Fools Theater Company in Los Angeles where he is a former co-Artistic Director. As an actor, Scott has been recently seen in his solo performance of Ghost Story of Christmas (Big Bear Theatre Project), Dinner with Friends and Life x 3 (Coachella Valley Rep), Brendan Hunt's Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), The Behavior of Broadus (Burglars of Hamm), Rio Hondo (Theatre of NOTE) and as Matt in the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. Burns; a post-electric play in which he was nominated for an Ovation Award.

Director Katierose Donohue Enriquez is also a writer and actor who lives and works in Los Angeles. In 2023, she directed the critically acclaimed, world premiere play Final Interview by Gabriel Olivia at the Pico Playhouse. Her own solo show Queen of Fishtown had an award winning tour which included stops in Hollywood, New York City, Philadelphia, the UK, and a standout run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Katierose earned her MFA from The American Repertory Theater's Institute at Harvard University and the Moscow Art Theatre and is an Alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday Company. Her solo sketch showcase, THAT WOMAN! was directed by Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day. TV credits include 2 Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU), American Crime (ABC), and Astronomy Club (NETFLIX).

Producer Kelly O'Malley is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer, producer, and non-profit founder originally from Frisco, Texas. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with B.A. degrees in Film & Media Arts and Religious Studies. Following her studies, Kelly moved to Los Angeles to train at the prestigious Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, where she continues to be an active alum. Her most recent works include playing the role of Hera in the feature film Hera's Devotion. She can also be seen in short films Valentine's Day (dir. Tina Carbone) and Woman Reclining on Grass (dir. Claudia Doumit), in which she starred opposite Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). She was also recently on stage in the World Premiere of Tim McNeil's Blanche in the Asylum.

The production team of Hurricane Kate also includes Annie Terrazzo (Set Design), Jaime Robledo (Sound Design), Bosco Flanagan (Lighting Design), Joyce Hutter (Prop Design) and Linda Muggeridge (Costume Design). Hurricane Kate stars Laura Berner Taylor, Betsy Moore, Dorian Stokes, Daniel Robbins and Bill Salyers.

Laura Berner Taylor (Tinka) is excited to be making her theatre debut in LA! She recently moved from Chicago, having worked in theaters all over the city, many of which are now dead and gone (may they rest in peace). Regionally, she has worked with TheatreSquared (AR), and Marin Shakespeare Company (CA). Her television credits include recurring roles on both The Chi (SHOWTIME) and Chicago Med (NBC), and one episode of the short lived Dick Wolf court drama, Chicago Justice (NBC).

Betsy Moore's (Ellen) most recent theater credit was playing Inez in Life X 3 at Coachella Valley Rep, where she met writer Scott Golden. Her solo show, Freebird Goes to Mars won the award for best Avant Garde show on Broadway at the United Solo Festival. Her performance awards include: Garland Award (Dolores), The International Amsterdam Film Festival (Sissy), LA Film (Light as a Feather). Her recent film and television credits include The Flight Attendant (HBO), The Baxters (Amazon), NCIS Origins (CBS), and HBO's Emmy nominated Winning Time where she plays Georgia Bird, Larry Bird's mother. Catch her in Disney's Wonderman out in early 2025.

Dorian Stokes (Grace) is a biracial artist originally from a small town in Georgia. She is a first generation university student and has received special recognition for acting, writing, public speaking, and musical talents. Dorian is a Los Angeles based multi-hyphenate artist currently focusing on acting at the AMDA college of Performing Arts. She has trained in both theater and film although she hopes to expand her storytelling as a filmmaker and writer. Her first art form was music, and she is also a songwriter and plays multiple instruments.

Daniel Robbins (Stuart) is an actor, writer, and director originally from Hammond, Louisiana. An alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday company, Daniel has honed his craft over the years through improv and sketch comedy. Daniel has also been a performer, coach, and director at UCB, Dynasty Typewriter, and Improv Olympic. His impression work has been featured on Good Morning America as well as in promotions for FX's The Bear. He's also showcased his dramatic range as a recurring guest star roles in For All Mankind, S.W.A.T., and many other television series. Beyond the stage and screen, Daniel has found a passion for teaching improv, being a parent to his beautiful son, and a loving husband. He has started an improv program in Long Beach, California that focuses on building people's confidence and encouraging his students to find “gifts” in their mistakes.

Bill Salyers (Cowboy Bob) is perhaps best known for his voice acting and performance capture work. He has voiced animated series such as CN's Regular Show as Rigby, Adult Swim's Moral Orel, as Reverend Putty, and WB's animated Batman ‘66 feature films, in which he voiced the Penguin. He also appears in popular video games such as Marvel's Spider-Man for Insomniac/Sony in the role of Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, Mordin Solus in Mass Effect 3, for Bioware, and multiple characters in both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the Fallout franchise for Bethesda. He loves working on new and original plays and recently closed runs of the interactive shows Shakespeare In at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and Escape From Godot, for Mister and Mischief, as well as the world premiere of In Whose Eyes at the Art of Acting Studio in the role of Major Charles DeRudio. Bill is a former 20+ year member of Actors' Equity.

Hurricane Kate runs from January 17th, 2025 - February 1st, 2025 at The Stella Adler Theater - 6773 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Single tickets are priced at $30 and available online at https://hurricanekate.eventbrite.com.

