HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This February

JJ Pyle finds herself accidentally, unfortunately home for Christmas and stuck in this little truck with her Dad. They are driving to see her sister's new house they are building just outside of Mellot, Indiana, a small town in the middle of nowhere where everything is surrounded by cornfields. In an unconscious search for acceptance and emancipation, a tale is told through their conversation and memories revealing criminal activity, dysfunctional family cycles, heartbreak and hope.

How to Find a Husband in 37 Years or Longer premiered as a workshop in September 2022 in New York City at Under St Marks Theatre with a sold out run. There will be two West Coast performances in Los Angeles before taking the show to Scotland for Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

The first LA performance is on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the Broadwater Studio Theatre (1078 N. Lillian Way, Hollywood, 10036) and on Saturday, February 4th at 8 p.m. at Whitefire Theatre (13500 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, 91423) as part of Solofest 2023.

Tickets for Feb. 2nd at Broadwater Studio: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-find-a-husband-in-37-years-or-longer-tickets-482887538627 and Feb. 4th at Whitefire Theatre: https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/9447?embed=false&performance_id=21027&tab=performance

JJ Pyle is an actor and writer based in New York City. She attended Purdue University majoring in Apparel Design Technology. Her working creative life started in Los Angeles. Fashion design, turned wardrobe department, turned costuming, quickly made her realize she preferred to be on the stage instead of dressing it. In Los Angeles she studied with the likes of Sal Dano, Howard Fine Studio , Daniel Henning, Lesley Kahn and others. She co- founded the Gangbusters Theatre Company with Christian Levatino. Producing and playing in two productions of David Mamet's Sexual Perversity in Chicago as Deborah, Dale Wasserman's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest as Candy Starr, and Darlene in Lanford Wilson's, Balm in Gilead. She went on to produce and act in David Rabe's In the Boom Boom Room playing Chrissy, with TILT (Tell It Like This) Productions which she founded. TILT and Gin Joint Productions collaborated to do Shelia Callaghan's, Scab in which she played Christa. She also worked with The Blank Theatre Company in many capacities, producing, costuming and acting in their Living Room Series, Young Playwrights Festival and one main stage show. She played with the Elephant Theatre Company where she met Paul Hoan Zeidler of Lightning Rod Theatre. She originated the role of Matchgirl in his play Time's Scream and Hurry on both coasts at the Elephant Lab in Los Angeles and the Cherry Lane in New York City. Since moving to New York she has acted in four productions with Elsinore County and is a member of InViolet Theatre Company. She cofounded Solo Heroes with Ivy Eisenberg, a group of artists workshopping and developing solo shows. In New York she studies Strasberg Technique with David Gideon. TV and Film credits include, Criminal Minds, Boardwalk Empire, Life, Coached, FBI: Most Wanted, 24 Hour Restaurant Battle on the Food Network with her restaurant concept ...& Jelly, which was the $10,000 winner as well as many others. She is currently working on two new projects. Another solo play titled, Oooops, I'm an Asshole, the Life and Times of Jennifer Wynne Reeves; Artist and a full-length play called Don't Ruin It For Me. Jjpyle.com, @aliceiw

Mark Cirnigliaro - Director

NY world premieres: The Net Will Appear by Erin Mallon starring Richard Masur (59E59), The Hounds of War by Bill Holland (Abingdon Theatre), The Little Princess by Jennifer Bowen (June Havoc Theatre), The Judgment of Fools by (Bernardo Cubria (INTAR Theatre). Comfort Women: A New Musical by Dimo Kim (Peter Jay Sharp Theatre- Associate Director), His production of Honour: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan, by Dipti Mehta, currently tours North America. Mark directed the first academic productions of Annie Baker's The Aliens and Rajiv Joseph's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. He was formerly the associate artistic director of Mile Square Theatre, resident director of InViolet Theatre, and co-founder of Wee Man Productions. Mark currently works with Jersey City Center Theatre with their new play development, and is on faculty at The Peddie School. He graduated from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts with his MFA in Directing earning the Dean John I Bettenbender Award for Artistic Excellence.