HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes to Long Beach Playhouse

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. In this gender-bending musical, transgender punk rocker from East Germany, Hedwig tours the U.S. with her band, The Angry Inch. The musical explores Hedwig's journey to fame, the origins of love, and her own identity.

The story is told by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a stand-up comedy routine and a punk-inspired band, “The Angry Inch.” Using songs and monologues, her story is revealed. The music is reminiscent of the 1970s glam-rock style of David Bowie, and punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.

“The story is somewhat autobiographical, as it draws on Mitchell's life as the child of a military officer who commanded the U.S. section of occupied West Berlin,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “Hedwig was inspired by an Army wife who was the Mitchell family’s babysitter and moonlighted as a prostitute at her trailer park home in Junction City, Kansas.”

“One review described it as a rocking ride, funny, touching, and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile, which I think sums it up perfectly,” said Madison Mooney, Long Beach Playhouse Executive Director.

Angela Cruz is the show’s director. A recent graduate of UCI’s MFA Directing Program, she is excited to be doing her first post graduate production with Long Beach Playhouse. The Musical Director is Stephen Olear who says he is thrilled to finally be in a rock band after all of his many years of classical training.

For this show, there are two sets of casts: Lil Guys and Dem Bratz performing alternating weekends. Lil Guys are both returning actors, Zachary Balagot and Kelsey Weinstein. Dem Bratz are returning actor Andrew Pedroza and debuting actor, Reneé Cohen.

The Angry Inch Band members are Nick Estes, Iggi El Kouati, Ja’lil Nelson, Nick Shewchuk, Quinn Vann and Grahm Wojcik.

“It’s a great show, and the music is raucous and loud,” said Mooney. “For audience members who prefer a bit less volume, we have disposable ear plugs for anyone who wants them! Come and see the show!”

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Preview Thursday, October 10th- community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5

Ten Dollar Preview Friday, October 11th with Lil Guys Cast- Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with Lil Guys Cast on Saturday October 12- Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH

Dem Bratz Cast will have their opening performance on Friday October 18th

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

