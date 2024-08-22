HBOH NO…IT'S A MUSICAL To Premiere at The Three Clubs In Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new musical parody of all your favorite HBO shows is heading to Los Angeles! HBOh No…It's a Musical will run September 5-15 at The Three Clubs in Hollywood. Created by Laura Wiley (Riverdale: The Musical, Buffy Kills Edward), comes an all new choose-your-own adventure musical experience.

The show is made up of four unique one-act musicals all inspired by your favorite HBO shows: Euphoria, The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus. Each night, two 1-hour musicals will be performed - one show is predetermined, and the second will be voted on nightly by the live audience. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Wiley has written both the book and music for the show, and serves as producer alongside LA talents Jonny Perl (How to Dance in Ohio, Paws of Fury) & Joel Jofre (Wild Party). The brilliant multi-hyphenate Jonathan Blake Flemings (Musical Theater West, Conundrum Theater Company) is directing and choreographing. The show will feature Tiffany Brevard (A Christmas Carol, Foxy Ladies Love Boogie), Jalen Friday (Legally Blonde, Blondonna), Joel Jofre, Parissa Koo (For the Record Brat Pack, Pixel Playhouse), Katie Lee (For the Record Brat Pack, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Musical), Harrison Meloeny (Pixel Playhouse, A Christmas Carol), Hayley Orozco (Riverdale:The Musical), Matt Pick (Toil and Trouble Burlesque, Ain't We Got Fun), Toby Rose (Paradoxical, Once), and Kyle Stocker (Wild Party).

“This was an insane fever dream of a project. I couldn't decide what musical parody I was doing next and there had been a few HBO shows I was considering, and someone said to me, why not do them all? And so I did. It's been an unbelievable amount of work getting four different style of musicals launched at the same time but I have the most incredible team and I believe we have all risen to the challenge as a group. I love these humans so so much.” Says Laura Wiley

“If you had told me a year ago that in 2024 I would be simultaneously co-producing AND performing in four concurrent musicals, I would have laughed at the idea. Yet here we are… 112 pages of scripts, 50 original songs, and 10 genius cast members breathing a new kind of life into some of TVs most iconic characters.“ Producer Joel Jofre says.

“I've been a fan of Laura Wiley and her work for years. I am thrilled to partner with her and this incredible team to bring this ambitious project to life. With 16 potential show combinations on any given performance night, audiences can craft their own unique experience every night, while still expecting a consistently rip roaring, fun show every night.” Producer Jonny Perl says.

Laura Wiley is a piano bar entertainer who performs all over the world, specializing in solo, dueling, and cabaret. Most notably you can find her as the Entertainment Manager and Lead Pianist at Darren Criss's Hollywood piano bar Tramp Stamp Granny's. When she's not entertaining behind a piano, accompanying singers, or traveling the world, she is most proud of being a long-time songwriter. Wiley has two full length albums on Spotify, and more singles currently in production. HBO No…It's a Musical is her sixth original musical parody, following Riverdale the Musical, Buffy Kills Edward, Sex and the Musical, Just The Worst and Winter is Coming.

Follow @hbomusical on Instagram for news and exclusive behind the scenes content. For a full list of dates and shows please visit eventbrite.com.

