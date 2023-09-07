HANSEL AND GRETEL at Kings Road Park

The City of West Hollywood and Pacific Opera Project present Free Theatre in the Parks

Engelbert Humperdinck‘s “Hansel and Gretel”

Saturdays and Sundays, at 4PM

Pacific Opera Project’s (POP) operatic take on the class Brothers Grimm fairytale. “Hansel and Gretel” is the fantastical story of two siblings, lost in an enchanted forest, who stumble upon a delicious looking Gingerbread House. Little do they know that its owner is an evil witch. Brought to life with a magical score by Englebert Humperdinck, POP's production of Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" is great for all ages, with a running time of 75 minutes, and will be sung in English. The play is directed by Jack Zager and will feature cast members Milena Gligic, Tiffany Ho, Jared Jones, Christine Li, and Erin Theodorakis. P﻿lease Note: This is an outdoor event. Seating will be provided.

