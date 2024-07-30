HAMLET to be Presented By Rotation Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rotation Theatre Company, a fully-female-founded artist collective, will present their sophomore production, William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Led by a triad of passionate female creators, Rotation Theatre Company is dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment, and innovation in their big little corner of the theatre world. Rotation aims to redefine the industry standard of who is and isn't "right" for a role, to nurture and promote multifaceted artists, and to create opportunities where they otherwise would not exist by alternating the roles of producers, directors, stage managers, and actors from one production to the next.

"Our production serves as a looking glass into Hamlet's mind," said director Abby Rowland, one of the co-founding members of RTC, "where we see the concurrent unraveling of society and the individual, the consequences of revenge and indecision, and the part we - the silent onlookers - play in the characters' downfall."

RTC's production of Hamlet will run from Friday, August 9th, 2024 through Sunday, August 25th, 2024 at The Whitmore Theater in North Hollywood, CA. Performances start at 8:00pm Friday/Saturday evenings and at 3:00pm on Sunday afternoons. (House opens 20min before showtime.)

Join Rotation Theatre Company for an evening of original music compositions, gender-inclusive casting, themed concessions, a little bit of skullduggery, and a whole lot of captivating performances.

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/RTC-presents-HAMLET

