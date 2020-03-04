HAMILTON in Los Angeles Has Announced #Ham4Ham Digital Lottery

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (Thursday, March 12th) in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Blvd at Hollywood & Vine St). A select number of tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. Seat locations vary per performance; some seats will be located in the front row. The digital lottery will begin two days prior to each performance.

HOW TO ENTER

· Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (HamiltonBroadway.com/app).

· You can also visit www.HamiltonMusical.com/Lottery to enter.

· The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM on March 10 for tickets to the Thursday, March 12 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. The lottery will close for entry at 9:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance.

· Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 3 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre- a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.





