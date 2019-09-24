HAMILTON Announces Public On-Sale Date For Run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on-sale to the public on Monday, November 18 at 8AM. Tickets will be available for performances March 12 through September 20, 2020.

On Monday, November 18 at 8AM tickets will be available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/Groups.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets start at $55. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Hollywood Pantages Theatre ticket source: either the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office, or Ticketmaster.com".

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You