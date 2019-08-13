HADESTOWN Joins Ahmanson 2020-2021 Season

"Hadestown," the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical announced today on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the show will launch a National Tour beginning in the Fall of 2020. In its first year, the tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast. One of those cities is Los Angeles, where "Hadestown" will be a part of Center Theatre Group's 2020 - 2021 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. Other cities on the tour include (alphabetically) Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tempe and Washington, DC (with more cities to be announced shortly). The exact dates for the Ahmanson engagement will be announced at a later date.

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times' Charles McNulty as, "Quite simply one of the most exquisite works of musical storytelling I've seen in my more than 25 years as a theater critic," "Hadestown" is the most honored show of the 2018 - 2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. "Hadestown" marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





