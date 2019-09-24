Group Rep Brings Adaptation Of Romero Film NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD To The Stage

The Group Rep is proud to present George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," adapted for the stage by Gus Krieger, directed by Drina Durazo, produced by Larry Eisenberg, October 4 through November 10, on the Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood. California.

In Night of the Living Dead, as a mysterious pandemic emerges and quickly spreads, seven strangers barricade themselves within a Pennsylvania farmhouse, attempting to escape the swarms of bloodthirsty, flesh-eating ghouls now ravaging the countryside. Beset by the walking dead outside, and ever-rising interpersonal tensions within, the group begins their desperate attempt to survive the longest night of their lives. A harrowing new adaptation of the classic film, "Night of the Living Dead" remains an incisive and terrifying exploration of human nature, and the demons that plague us both inside and out.

The cast features the talents of Ashkhan Aref, Matthew Jayson Cwern,Kate Faye, Shaun Faye, Cameron Kauffman, Kaia Mann, Lisa McGee Mann, Marc Antonio Pritchett, and Ian Runge; with Greg Abbott, Van Boudreaux, Patrick Burke, Paul Cady, Fox Carney, Kyle DeCamp, Larry Eisenberg, Doug Engalla, Laureen Faye, JC Gafford, Doug Haverty, Taylor Martin, Adam Neubauer, and Jake Scozzaro; and Cardonna Atkins, Donnathan Atkins, Stephanie Colet, Julie Davis, Hisato Masuyama, and Troy Whitaker.

The production/design team includes Chris Winfield and Drina Durazo (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Angela M. Eads (Costume Design), Kenny Harder (Sound Design & Incidental Music), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Fight Choreographer), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video), Christian Ackerman (Marketing), QuainPhoto.com (Photography), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Matthew Herrier (Video Editing), Stage Manager (Kenny Harder), and Julia Hapney (Makeup Design).

What critics have said about the film...

Some reviewers cited the film as groundbreaking. Pauline Kael called the film "one of the most gruesomely terrifying movies ever made - and when you leave the theatre you may wish you could forget the whole horrible experience. . . . The film's grainy, banal seriousness works for it - gives it a crude realism". While Roger Ebert criticized the matinée screening, he admitted that he "admires the movie itself". Critic Rex Reed wrote, "If you want to see what turns a B movie into a classic ... don't miss "Night of the Living Dead." It is unthinkable for anyone seriously interested in horror movies not to see it." - Wikipedia

About the Filmmaker

George Andrew Romero (February 4, 1940 - July 16, 2017) was an American filmmaker, writer and editor. He is best known for his series of gruesome and satirical horror films about an imagined zombie apocalypse, beginning with "Night of the Living Dead" (1968). This film is often considered a progenitor of the fictional zombie of modern culture. Other films in the series include "Dawn of the Dead" (1978) and "Day of the Dead" (1985). Aside from this series, his works include "The Crazies" (1973), "Martin" (1978), "Creepshow" (1982), "Monkey Shines" (1988), "The Dark Half" (1993) and "Bruiser" (2000). He also created and executive-produced the 1983-88 television series "Tales from the Darkside."

About the Playwright

Gus Krieger (Writer): Original stage plays include Deity Clutch, Sherlock, Through The Looking-Glass, The Armadillo Necktie, and Breaking Bard. Awards include the Spirit of the Fringe Award for Best Writing, Scenie Awards for Best World Premiere Play and Outstanding Production, and the Valley Theatre Award for Best Play. Krieger's first produced feature screenplay "The Killing Room" premiered at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. As writer-director-producer, Krieger's films include the philosophical thriller "The Binding," and the award-winning hip-hop drama "My Name Is Myeisha." Additionally, Krieger is the Associate Artistic Director of The Porters of Hellsgate, which will become the first Los Angeles theatre company to produce the complete works of William Shakespeare.

About the Director

Drina Durazo (Director): Drina has been a member of The Group Rep for 8 years. GRT credits include: as Director-a??Yellow Brick Ride, Moon over Buffalo, Hotel Paradiso, Don't Dress For Dinner, and the world premiere of Gus Krieger's The Armadillo Necktie (winner of 7 Scenie Awards); as Producer- Sherlock's Last Case, Awake and Sing!, Lombardi,a??Calendar Girls, and Avenue Q. Other directing credits include: the multi-award winning production of Breaking Bard by Gus Krieger, for The Porters of Hellsgate; Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some), All The Great Books Abridged, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,a??and The Ultimate Christmas Show Abridged for Mammoth Lakes Rep.

About the Producer

Larry Eisenberg (Producer) earned his MFA from CalArts, received a DramaLogue Award for the world premiere adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer's Stories for Children and has directed numerous productions at GRT. His favorites include Poor of New York, Trip to Bountiful, Over the River and Through the Woods and his original play, Nautilus, which was later turned into a feature film. He currently serves as one of the two co-artistic directors at the Group Rep.

About the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre

Now its 45th Season, the Group Rep has produced well over 300 plays including more than 70 World Premieres. The company boasts more than 80 active company members, from those with notable careers to those building careers. The Acting Company began May 1973, with a rag-tag group of 11 actors performing scenes for audiences in a laundromat-turned 36 seat theatre on Van Ness Blvd. When Lonny Chapman first entered that theatre, the match was perfect and The Group Rep was born with Chapman at the helm. In 1999, Lonny was honored when the current theatre's name officially became the "Lonny Chapman Theatre". The partnership continued until Lonny's passing in 2007.

In addition to productions, The Group Rep gives back to the community with its Annual Kids Holiday Party. Also, its Participating Actor and Technical Associates (PATA) program provides internship opportunities for aspiring theatre artists. Past graduates include such notables as Sean Penn and Jennifer Tilly.

From 2009 - 2010, Ernest Figueroa, producer for the Broad Stage, came on board as Artistic Director, and brought needed creative and organizational changes. In April of 2010, Figueroa passed the torch to longtime members Larry Eisenberg and Chris Winfield to serve as Co-Artistic Directors. The dynamic duo strives to take The Group Rep to even greater heights and continue to fulfill the vision of Lonny Chapman: "First, to entertain, then to illuminate the human condition - and never be boring."

About show times and tickets: Night of the Living Dead. October 4 - November 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 2:00 pm. Special performances, Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 pm. Talkbacks after Sunday matinees October 13 and October 27. Approximate running time 85 minutes, no intermission. Ages 13+. Tickets: General Admission: $25. Seniors 65+/Students with ID: $20.

Tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.





