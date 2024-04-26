EPIC Entertainment Group To Return to Hersheypark Dark Nights in an Expanded Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EPIC Entertainment Group has expanded its partnership with Hersheypark Dark Nights for the third consecutive year. Building upon their successful collaboration, EPIC will take over the Costume, Make Up, and Talent departments, spearheading in-person and virtual auditions and casting for hundreds of scare actors, specialty performers, make-up artists and wardrobe specialists for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Halloween seasons.

Beginning in June, EPIC Entertainment Group will launch its nation-wide talent search with two days of open casting calls in the Los Angeles area. From there, the tour will journey across Pennsylvania, with additional stops scheduled in Philadelphia, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Hershey, before extending to New York. EPIC boasts a solid history of iconic scare performances coast to coast.

"Our team excels in this space. With over a decade of experience producing Dark Harbor at The Queen Mary in Long Beach and Dark Horizon in Orlando, we've mastered the craft of immersive storytelling and delivering exceptional guest experiences,” shared Charity Hill, Partner, EPIC Entertainment Group.

EPIC Entertainment Group is already celebrated for its design contributions to Dark Nights attractions such as "The Descent" and "Midway of Misery.” While leading production, stage management, and technical direction; EPIC has been engaged for an expanded role to include make-up direction, costume direction, and talent direction.

"Since the inception of Dark Nights, EPIC has been a valuable partner helping us to design and execute a world-class experience for Hersheypark guests,” shared Brewer Lister, Managing Director of Hersheypark Special Events, Entertainment, and Guest Experiences. “We appreciate gaining their added expertise and support for haunt attractions, and look forward to growing Dark Nights for many years to come!"

Steve Sheldon, Partner, Epic Entertainment Group adds, "We’re thrilled to be a part of the Hersheypark team and to continue building on what has been an incredibly successful partnership since Dark Nights was introduced in 2022.”

Dark Nights will return to Hersheypark for its third and most terrifying season yet on Friday, September 13th.



For a full list of audition dates, virtual audition submissions and more information visit www.darknightcasting.com.

To learn more about EPIC Entertainment Group and all their Halloween happenings, please visit www.epicentertainmentgroup.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.





