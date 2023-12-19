Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Groundbreaking Pianist Althea Waites Comes To CAP UCLA, January 16

Groundbreaking pianist Althea Waites brings "Momentum: Time and Space" to CAP UCLA on Jan. 16.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Groundbreaking Pianist Althea Waites Comes To CAP UCLA, January 16

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present an upcoming performance of Momentum: Time and Space by internationally acclaimed pianist Althea Waites on Tuesday, January 16 at 8 pm at The Nimoy.

The show will feature world premieres of two works from composer Margaret Bonds, known for her arrangements of African American spirituals, titled “Flamenco” and “Fugal Dance''. The pieces were recently unearthed by Bonds' family members who offered them to Waites for her recently released recording, Reflections of Time.

Additionally, the concert will include music of other underappreciated African American composers including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Tanya Leon as well as composer Frederic Rzewski, a musician who took inspiration from social justice movements as a focus of his work. With performances on concert stages around the world, Waites has a long and distinguished history of showcasing underrecognized music and has received several honors and commendations for her work.

This concert is presented in partnership with Piano Spheres, where Waites is a Stein Resident Artist for 2023/24, which supports and encourages the composition and performance of major new works for the piano while mentoring the next generation of emerging pianists.

For more information on performances or to purchase tickets please visit cap.ucla.edu/calendar.


