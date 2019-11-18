Greenway Court Theatre Extends THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Greenway Arts Alliance (Whitney Weston and Pierson Blaetz, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors) announced today that they have extended performances through December 29 for the Tony Award-winning "Best Play"- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME by Simon Stephens. Based on award-winning writer Mark Haddon's novel of the same name, the play is directed by Kate Jopson (Circle X Theatre's Hole in the Sky and La Jolla Playhouse's A Willow Grows Aslant). Performances are at Greenway Court Theatre (544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles), and tickets are available at GreenwayCourtTheatre.org.

"The decision to extend a production is never made lightly, especially for an intimate Los Angeles theatre where often the production just starts attracting audiences as it is scheduled to close. The response to this production, from the patrons at our first public performances, to the students who have experienced our free student matinees, has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we recognize that this is a truly remarkable production and want to give the LA community as many opportunities to see the production as possible. Extending into the holiday season when life slows down and the city has a little more time off will hopefully allow this to happen," said Greenway Court Theatre, Producing Director Tiffany Moon.

In THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME cast features Iain Kohn as Christopher; Kacie Rogers as Siobhan; Michael Yurchak as Ed; Joanna Strapp as Judy; Tristan Cunningham as Voice One / Mrs. Shears; Abe Martell as Voice Two / Roger Shears; Robert Paterno as Voice Three / Policeman; Bill Salyers as Voice Four / Rev. Peters; Selina Scott-Benin as Voice Five / No. 40; Denise Moses as Voice Six / Mrs. Alexander; with Darius De La Cruz, Alexandra Hellquist, and Josh Golombek.

Iain Kohn is a spoken word poet, performer, poetry coach, and filmmaker, currently studying creative writing and film at CSUN. He's represented Los Angeles as a Youth Poetry Ambassador from 2015 - 2017 and at Brave New Voices in Atlanta, Georgia in 2015. Iain is a featured poet in "Get Lit Rising" published by Simon and Shuster and has performed at LA high schools, inspiring 1000's of youth to combat teen illiteracy. He's performed at Da Poetry Lounge, The LA Improv Comedy Club, The Ash Grove and at The USC Youth Empowerment Summit alongside Professor Cornel West--to mention a few. An advocate for Asperger's Syndrome acceptance and education reform, Iain's poem "Terrified of People" has over 250,000 views on Button Poetry, and was re-released by Jesse Dylan's Wondros "Conversations." Iain directed his first documentary short Cleveland High, which screened at the LAUSD Film Festival in May 2017 at the iconic Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Two-time NAACP Award winning actress, Kacie Rogers, received her classical training at AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts. You can find Kacie on screen in her leading role in the feature film LowLow now available on Amazon Prime and iTunes. She's also had the opportunity of working with several prestigious theatre companies in the Los Angeles area including The Robey Theatre Company, Brimmer Street Theatre Company, The Road Theatre Company, Circle X, Theatre40, the Bootleg Theatre, Theatricum Botanicum Stage, Sacred Fools, and The Getty Villa.

Michael Yurchak's favorite projects: Theatre: Rabbit Hole (JTK Prods); Death of a Salesman (Classical Theatre Lab); Hamlet (Coeurage); R & J, Caesar, Midsummer, Twelfth Night (Theatricum); True West, Dinner with Friends (EMAS). Television / Film: Tacoma FD; Modern Family; Mad Men; Always Sunny in Philadelphia; Super Troopers 2; Beerfest; Christmas Chronicles; Army of One. Animation: Naruto; Ultraman; Transformers; Legend of Korra; Trailer Trash; Skylanders; Sonic the Hedgehog; Ratchet and Clank; Lord of the Rings; Grand Theft Auto. Michael earned his doctorate in Educational Theater from NYU.

Joanna Strapp's regional credits include: North Coast Rep (Blithe Spirit, Fallen Angels), The Laguna Playhouse (Steel Magnolias, The Pursuit of Happiness, Love Loss and What I Wore, Billy and Ray), The Rubicon (Noises Off!), The Colony (I'll Be Back Before Midnight, Mary's Wedding), Indian Wells Theatre (Trying), Gulfshore Playhouse (Holmes and Watson), Kinetic Theatre Company (Sherlock's Last Case), The Edinburgh Fringe and Williamstown Theatre Festival among others. She has received an LADCC Award and an LA Weekly Award for her work with The Antaeus Theatre Company where she is an ensemble member. TV: Modern Family, Ray Donovan, House, Agent Carter, The United States of Tara, Medium, Studio 60 on The Sunset Strip, General Hospital, SMILF, The Mayor, Henry Danger and Velvet Buzzsaw. Graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Joining the creative team with Director Kate Jopson are Scenic Designer JR Bruce; Lighting Designer Azra King-Abadi; Sound Designer Jesse Mandapat; Costume Designer Danae Iris McQueen; Prop Master Andrea Fiorentini and Casting Director Victoria Hoffman.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME was first presented by The National Theatre, London at the Cottesloe Theatre on August 2, 2012 and transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, West End, London on March 12, 2013. The play opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on October 5, 2014.

Winner of the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Play and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. "This adaptation by the acclaimed playwright Simon Stephens is intensely, innately theatrical; it is also funny and extremely moving...resonates with quality." -Telegraph (London). "...just terrific...a profoundly moving play about adolescence, fractured families, mathematics, colours and lights...dazzling." -Independent (London). "A beautiful, eloquent, dazzlingly inventive show about the wonders of life." -Evening Standard (London).

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is presented by kind permission of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which opened on November 8, 2019, will play through December 29, 2019 at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The performance schedule is Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Performance schedule notes: there will be no performances on Sunday, December 22 at 4:00 pm and on Friday, December 27 at 8:00 pm. Regular ticket prices are $34 with general admission seating. Special discount prices include: senior (65+) and student tickets for $25. All discounted tickets are general admission seating. Greenway Arts Alliance will also be presenting a Sensory-Sensitive performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on Saturday, November 30 at 3:00 pm. All tickets for the Sensory-Sensitive performance are $20. Tickets are available online at GreenwayCourtTheatre.org. For more information call 323-673-0544 or visit GreenwayCourtTheatre.org. Free parking is available in the Fairfax High School parking lot on Fairfax and Clinton, directly adjacent to the theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You