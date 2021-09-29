Grand Park's Downtown Dia De Los Muertos Returns Next Month

Grand Park pays tribute to the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos-Day of the Dead-with a 12-day public art installation taking place from October 22 through November 2, 2021. The ninth annual Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos honors people, places and ideas that merit reverence and commemoration through free, family-friendly programming. Presented in partnership with Self Help Graphics & Art, Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos is a community-oriented space inviting park-goers to contribute to the community altar, created by 2018 NEA National Heritage Fellow Ofelia Esparza, and to stroll through the park to view 20 altars made by professional artists and local community organizations, including East Los Angeles Women's Center, Community Power Collective and Eastside LEADS, among others. The large, artistic altars will be spaced safely to enhance public engagement and maximize social distancing among guests.

A major highlight will be the return of the annual Noche de Ofrenda ("Night of the Offerings") in-person ceremony on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., featuring a performance by Danza Divina de Los Angeles with special guest and legacy danzante General Lazaro Arvizu, as well as free LACMA led calavera ("skull") art workshops inspired by Aztec art, open to all ages. Noche de Ofrenda is a contemplative ceremony and night of reflection that connects communities to traditions and highlights indigenous practices during a contemporary celebration. Park-goers must wear face coverings when attending the Noche de Ofrenda event.

"The past 18 months have been both a singular and collective loss for everyone. As we emerge from the sorrows of the pandemic, yet remain cautiously mindful of its presence, Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos once again invites Angelenos to join together to preserve and participate in this special cultural commemoration," said Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, TMC Arts. "Whether it's to experience a familiar remembrance or an adopted tradition, Grand Park's tribute to Día de los Muertos offers a central gathering place to honor passed lives and the living as we find ways to learn from and appreciate each other's lived experiences through art."

"Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos is very much a community-focused undertaking. By partnering with local organizations and artists, we bring together the diverse voices, perspectives, experiences and neighborhoods from among the many who make up one Los Angeles. This creates a vibrant tapestry of ofrendas that showcase what has been meaningful and in many cases hard for Los Angeles this year," remarked Julia Diamond, director, Grand Park. "Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos encourages the public to experience these altars and public art installations from another's point of view with the intention of creating compassion and empathy."