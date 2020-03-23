Goldstar Mobilizes Platform to Raise Donations for Live Entertainment Organizers in Response to Current Health Crisis

Goldstar, known as the ticketing discovery platform dedicated to maximizing awareness for live entertainment events, is pivoting its resources in light of the coronavirus pandemic to maximize donations to live entertainment and arts organizations nationwide.

"We've always been in the business of connecting people with the great shows our 6,000 live event organizers present. So now, we're tapping into our audience of 10 million subscribers to encourage them to donate at this critical time to support the artists, the people behind the scenes and all who bring so much to our lives," says Goldstar, CEO Jim McCarthy.

In an email to organizers earlier this week, Goldstar invited them to create donation listings featuring more information about them rather than their shows. Within minutes, organizers welcomed the effort and submissions poured in.

"We're not limiting this to non-profit organizations. Everybody in our industry, in all genres -- needs help. And, they need it now," adds McCarthy. "Organizations in the US who we've never worked with but are known to us are also welcome. It's about making sure this industry can sustain and be ready when audiences return."

Goldstar's extensive promotional channels have been geared up to make a difference while borrowing the techniques of other popular fundraising platforms, but with a built-in big audience and unique marketing tools. Subscribers can select to donate $10, $20 or $50 amounts.

"We know our subscribers want to give. After all, they're giving to people who've given them so much joy and enrichment over the years. And they want these organizations to still be standing when this is all over."

To see the most up to date list of organizations participating organizations please, visit us at: https://www.goldstar.com/national/categories/donations. Listings will be continually added.





