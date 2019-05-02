Glen Miller Orchestra Returns To Duke Energy Center

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New-York will perform one night only in Raleigh as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller's music is alive and well.

On a memorable evening, July 15th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Meymandi Concert Hall of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the North Carolina music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show, directed by the young and dynamic Nick Hilsher!





