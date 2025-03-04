News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025

Discover the funniest comedy events hitting Los Angeles in March 2025, from stand-up sensations to improv legends and more.

By: Mar. 04, 2025
Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud! Los Angeles is gearing up for an exciting lineup of comedy events in 2025, featuring some of the biggest names in stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. Whether you're a fan of sharp one-liners, hilarious storytelling, or outrageous characters, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

From intimate club performances to grand theater showcases, this year's comedy calendar promises unforgettable moments of humor and joy. Discover all the must-see comedy events coming to Los Angeles in 2025 and find out how you can score the best deal on tickets!

Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image

Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour

March 7, 2025 7 PM at Orpheum Theatre
Buy Tickets
Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image

MODI: Pause for Laughter

March 20, 2025 7 PM at The Wiltern
Buy Tickets
Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image

Russell Howard

March 24, 2025 8 PM at The Bourbon Room
Buy Tickets
Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image

Matteo Lane: Can't Stop Talking

March 29, 2025 6 PM at Orpheum Theatre
Buy Tickets
Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Los Angeles in March 2025 Image

Garden State: The 20th Anniversary Concert

March 29, 2025 8 PM at Greek Theatre
Buy Tickets

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos