Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Announces $348,000 Grant From The Perenchio Foundation

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announced a major grant from the Perenchio Foundation, one of the largest and most significant institutions supporting the arts community in this region. The $348,000, three-year operating grant recognizes GMCLA's organizational success of the last several years, and GMCLA's 44-year history of music and service.

"Local arts organizations are at the very heart of LA's vibrant creative scene. They help drive our economy, create new opportunities and deepen cultural empathy," Perenchio Foundation Executive Director Stephania Ramirez said. "We are investing in these vital organizations to help them build a foundation to thrive and grow."

Through significant unrestricted grants, small and midsize organizations get the support they need to strengthen their infrastructure, expand their ability to serve communities, and create impactful experiences for current and future generations.

The Foundation further stated that "GMCLA has been selected for this grant based on their vital role in the community, their pursuit of excellence, the impact of their programming, and their strategic operational plan to accomplish their goals." The organization's governance and financial practices were also reviewed as part of the grant process.

Lou Spisto, GMCLA Executive Director & Producer, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive this significant support from the Perenchio Foundation. This grant affirms GMCLA's importance in the community and the tremendous progress we have made organizationally. We have worked hard to strengthen the capacity of the organization, and we are able to do more in the community as a result. We weathered the pandemic because our fiscal platform is strong. Our audiences and donors can take pride that the Chorus they support and love so deeply is so well respected by institutions such as the Perenchio Foundation. This, along with many other competitive grants we have received in the past several years, attests to our central role in the Los Angeles arts community. Our amazing singing Members, our Board, our staff, and all our volunteers have made GMCLA great, and they deserve a big round of applause!"

The Perenchio Foundation is a private foundation established by the late A. Jerrold "Jerry" Perenchio. The Perenchio Foundation believes that arts play an essential role in building more equitable, culturally vibrant and inclusive communities, and is guided by a commitment to create a positive, lasting impact in the Los Angeles region through the arts.

GMCLA, under the leadership of Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, has continued to garner acclaim for artistic excellence while remaining deeply rooted in service to the Los Angeles community and beyond by promoting civil rights, tolerance and acceptance through music. Founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement, GMCLA has spread its message of love and acceptance with concerts across the globe and has raised its collective voice in the struggle for equality, social justice, the fight against the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality and all those seeking to find their own voice.

GMCLA's free ticket program has provided access to concerts for thousands of low-income families over the decades, and research-based education programs have served over 70,000 young people throughout the Los Angeles region. GMCLA is returning to the Alex Theatre and Walt Disney Concert Hall for a spectacular Season 44 with three mainstage concerts: A MOTOWN HOLIDAY on December 17 and 18, I'M WITH HER celebrating groundbreaking women artists on March 25 and 26, and a truly magical, multimedia extravaganza, DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT, on June 24 and 25. Tickets are now on sale at GMCLA.org. Critics have proclaimed the Chorus "inspired" and "expressive, innovative and utterly moving," and hailed GMCLA for presenting "meaningful entertainment."

