Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles to Present RHINESTONE COWBOYS

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, now in its 46th year, will present RHINESTONE COWBOYS as part of its 2024-2025 Season. The country music celebration will feature hits from icons who inspired generations to todays' country superstars and new voices from the genre. The nearly 200 Chorus members, led in performance by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison will perform (and sometimes dance) more than 20 songs. The concert will feature choreography by Ray Leeper (GMCLA regular, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, ABC's Dancing with the Stars). RHINESTONE COWBOYS will be held at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) on March 22 and 23, 2025.

"At this difficult time, we're holding so many Angelenos in our hearts. The GMCLA family knows that Los Angeles will once again prove it is resilient - or, as we say, LA Strong; and we hope that our music can play a small role in healing and rebuilding connections." said Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. He further shared, "It's been years since GMCLA performed a country music tribute, and the sound of country has never been more popular, more diverse, or more present in every corner of the Country and this city. I'm certain that the Chorus will bring something extraordinary to this genre and we can give our audiences a joyous and uplifting experience at Rhinestone Cowboys in March."

It's time for Country Music to get a GMCLA makeover as GMCLA's two hundred fabulous artists will sing, strut and two step to the first ladies, and gay icons of country with Dolly, Reba, Shania, Kacey, The Chicks, and more! We'll also celebrate today's hippest and gayest artists and allies reinventing country like Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, and Chappell Roan. Audiences will hear charters-toppers like "That Don't Impress Me Much" (Shania Twain); "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X); "Love Story" (Taylor Swift), and of course, "Rhinestone Cowboy" (Glenn Campbell), and many more incredible hits. Sequin studded line dancing, and production numbers from Shania's Twain's Man I Feel Like A Woman to Chappell Roan's Pink Pony the will make this is a true GMCLA extravaganza.

RHINESTONE COWBOYS will take place on Saturday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) in Beverly Hills. Tickets range from $45 to $125 and are available at www.GMCLA.org. RHINESTONE COWBOYS are now on sale at www.GMCLA.org. The parking facility located at 8484 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega) is the most convenient structure for Theatre parking.

About Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA)

GAY MEN'S CHORUS OF LOS ANGELES, under the leadership of Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, is in its 46th year of music and service. GMCLA continues to garner acclaim for artistic excellence while remaining deeply rooted in service to the Los Angeles community and beyond by promoting civil rights, tolerance, and acceptance through music. Founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement, GMCLA spreads its message of love and acceptance with concerts across the globe and has raised its collective voice in the movement toward equality, social justice, the fight against the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality, and all those seeking to find their own voice. GMCLA's free community concert program has provided access to concerts to tens of thousands over the decades, and its research-based education programs have served over 90,000 young people throughout the Los Angeles region.

GMCLA opened the current season at the Saban in December with SugarPlum Fairies which was nearly sold out and a rousing success; and last season was presented at both the Saban and the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. In 2023, GMCLA's season finale was the incredible Disney Pride in Concert, performed to two sold out houses at Walt Disney concert Hall. In recent years, GMCLA has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl (with Hugh Jackman). Reaching global audiences, a GMCLA appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards has gained more than 7 million online views. During the pandemic, GMCLA presented virtual concerts, special events, and school programs, reaching thousands of new and longtime fans. From Los Angeles and Ireland to Brazil and New Zealand, GMCLA's streaming concerts were incredibly well received. Critics have proclaimed the Chorus "inspired" and "expressive, innovative and utterly moving," and hailed GMCLA for presenting "meaningful entertainment."

