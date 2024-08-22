GUYS AND DOLLS to be Presented at Colia Studios in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company will bring the iconic musical comedy Guys and Dolls to Colia Studios from September 13-22, 2024.

Guys and Dolls is a dazzling celebration of Broadway's Golden Age set in the vibrant world of 1950s New York City. It follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to organize a high-stakes craps game while navigating his 14-year engagement to nightclub singer Miss Adelaide. Nathan bets fellow gambler Sky Masterson that he can't take a straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, on a date to Havana. As Sky and Sarah's unlikely romance develops, the story unfolds with wit, charm, and iconic songs like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." Celebrated for its humor and timeless appeal, Guys and Dolls remains a staple of musical theatre.

As Conundrum Theatre Company works to make the arts as accessible as possible, tickets for the show are only $25 each for general admission and $40 for a preferred table seat (until August 26, 2024 when prices increase minimally) and can be purchased online at our.show/ctcgad.

Immerse yourself in Miss Adelaide's hot box at the immersive pre-show 30 minutes before curtain. Preferred table guests will be right up in the action and receive exclusive merch.

The talented cast of Guys and Dolls features Carter Santos (Sky Masterson), Abhaya Krishnan-Jha (Sarah Brown), Wayne Remington (Nathan Detroit), Bouket Fingerhut (Miss Adelaide), Eric Millard (Arvide Abernathy), Luke Steinborn (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Nathanael O'Neal (Benny Southstreet), Samuel Intrater (Harry the Horse), Esteban Hurtado (Big Jule), Melanie Uba (General Matilda Cartwright), John Everson (Lieutenant Brannigan), and ensemble characters Annie Metcalfe, Ariel Dominguez, Bethany Cole, Brendan Weissman, Danny Holmberg, Erick Marquez, Jacqueline Patrice, Jade Dailey, Joey Comes, KiSea Katikka, Lexy May O'Donnell, Lillian Kautz, Madeline Schultz, Makenna Bolton, Nikki Taylor, V Barder, and Victoria Camacho.

Under the creative leadership of some of Los Angeles' most seasoned artists, director Spencer Scruggs, music director Jan Roper, and choreographer Jonathan Blake Flemings, audiences are sure to be sharing laughter, tapping their toes, and humming along to this classic love story. The show's Production Team includes Vicky Walters (Producer), Lee Baladejo (Assistant Director and Choreographer), August Smith (Stage Manager), Ariella Blum-Lemberg (Assistant Stage Manager), Morgan Cordova-Stuart (Costume Designer), Gregory Crafts (Lighting Designer), Jaquelyn Shannon (Props Designer) and Fiona Burrows (Marketing).

For more information on Guys and Dolls, and Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL