GRoW @ The Wallis to Present An Evening With Inaugural Grauman Fellow Artem Diaz Kolesov Fominyx

GRoW @ The Wallis will present an evening with inaugural Grauman Fellow ARTEM DIAZ KOLESOV FOMINYX, VIOLIN, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Lovelace Studio Theater. Kolesov Fominyx performs a program of works by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), including Sonata No. 4 in E Minor in collaboration with The People’s Ensemble, Sonata No. 5 in G Major, and Sonata No. 6 in E Major. THE RHYTHM OF MEMORY, a pre-recital collective memory experience in which community members of The People’s Ensemble guide guests through three interactive acts, takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, beginning in the Wells Family Education Courtyard and concluding in the Lovelace. Kolesov Fominyx. Born in Maloyaroslavetz, Russia, he won international competitions in Tallin, Estonia, and Freiburg, Germany, among others, and performed with the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic at age fifteen.

Over the course of The Grauman Fellowship, Kolesov Fominyx has developed his artistry by taking on the challenge of learning, performing, and recording two large collections of music: the Brahms violin sonatas and the Ysaÿe violin sonatas. According to Manny Prieto, The Wallis’ Director of Education, “Artem’s care in learning these technically demanding works included a thorough analysis of notation and musical ideas, which he incorporated into his lessons with The People’s Ensemble throughout this project. He encouraged the participants to also practice sharing their own progress with others in the community.” The People’s Ensemble members mainly reside in the vibrant community of West Adams.

The Walter and Peggy Grauman Endowment Fund and the establishment of The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music are made possible by the generosity of the late performing arts philanthropists and Wallis supporters Peggy Parker Grauman and Walter Grauman. This new Fellowship program is part of GRoW @ The Wallis, an umbrella for the robust mix of education and outreach programs at The Wallis, that uses the power of the arts to address important social issues and respond to critical needs in the greater community through arts leadership, learning, collaboration, and partnership.

Violinist Artem Diaz Kolesov Fominyx’s performance with the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic led to a full scholarship to study with Philippe Djokic at Dalhousie University in Halifax, where he won second prize in the National Music Competition in both solo and chamber categories and gave performances across Canada. When studying with Almita Vamos in Chicago, he performed Brahms' Violin Concerto in Chicago Symphony Hall. As a former member of the Yas Quartet, he was a prize winner at the Schoenfeld International Competition in 2016 and a guest artist at the Colorado College Music Festival. Among his other awards are CCPA Concerto Competition Winner; winner of the Symphony Nova Scotia Apprenticeship competition; second prize at Canadian National Music Festival (Solo and Chamber); outstanding young artist award, St. Petersburg, Russia, and first prize at the Freiburg International Violin Competition. He received his Master of Music in 2022 at the University of Southern California and is currently working on his Doctorate of Music at USC while studying with celebrated violinist Bing Wang. A passionate advocate for the homeless, arts, and education, he has been performing and teaching music throughout his life. He can be found volunteering at soup kitchens, translating documents in refugee clinics, and performing at refugee and LGBTQ+ fundraisers.

Tickets ($10-$20) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. Click Here

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm), email Tickets@TheWallis.org or visit TheWallis.org.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Facial masks are no longer required but are strongly encouraged and recommended. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.

