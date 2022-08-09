GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Extends Through August 21 at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company has announced that the regional premiere of the 2009 punk rock opera, "Green Day's American Idiot" will be extending thru August 21 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. Directed by James Michael McHale, choreographed by Miguel Cardenas, and with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado, "Green Day's American Idiot" has been selling out the intimate Chance Theater since previews started on July 15th.

Joining director James Michael McHale on the design team for "Green Day's American Idiot" are music director Gabrielle Maldonado (Chance debut), choreographer Miguel Cardenas ("The Secret Garden", Chance Resident Artist), scenic designer Kristin Campbell ("Yellowman"), OC Theatre Guild Award-winning lighting designer Andrea Heilman ("Yellowman"), costume designer Bradley Allen Lock ("Fun Home"), sound designer Hunter Moody ("Edges"), Ovation Award-winning projection designer Nick Santiago ("Sweat"), and and stage manager Cynthia C. Espinoza ("Striking 12").

The cast of "Green Day's American Idiot" will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors - Jared Machado ("Next to Normal") will play Johnny, Eric Dobson (Chance debut) is Tunny, Christopher Diem ("James and The Giant Peach," Chance Resident Artist) is Will, Erika Mireya Cruz (Chance debut) plays Whatsername, Angie Chavez ("Next to Normal") is Heather, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson (Chance debut) will play St. Jimmy, Kristin O'Connell ("The Secret Garden") plays Extraordinary Girl, and Jack Aitken, Sophia Barajas, and Wyatt Hatfield make their Chance debuts as the ensemble.

The executive producers for "Green Day's American Idiot" are Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2022 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are the season's associate producers.

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for "nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre." The Chance recently won eight OC Theatre Guild Awards, including Outstand Production of a Musical for its intimate revival of Fun Home. Previously, Chance Theater won eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater "the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim" in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as "Outstanding Arts Organization." Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.