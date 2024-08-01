SINGIN' IN THE RAIN IN CONCERT & More Lead Los Angeles's August 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for August 2024.

Singin' in the Rain in Concert

Hollywood Bowl - August 27, 2024 through August 27, 2024

Singin’ in the Rain, lauded as one of the greatest films of all time, follows Roaring Twenties movie star Don Lockwood—portrayed by Gene Kelly—as he navigates the not-so-smooth transition from silent films to “talkies,” filled with song, tap dance, and romance. Don’t miss David Newman conducting music from Singin’ in the Rain, performed live to picture by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

For tickets: click here.

Derecho

La Jolla Playhouse - July 23, 2024 through August 18, 2024

A series of intense storms – a “derecho” – is bearing down on an affluent Virginia neighborhood near D.C., where Eugenia Silva is preparing for a crucial meeting. Eugenia is a politician hoping to join the wave of women of color elected to public office. Her sister Mercedes is a struggling musician fighting to find her way on her own terms. As winds rise and thunder cracks — and tensions between the sisters reach boiling point — Eugenia’s political ambitions crash into Mercedes’s need to reconnect her sister with their roots.

For tickets: click here.

Reefer Madness: The Musical in LA

The Whitley - May 30, 2024 through August 18, 2024

Step into the uproarious world of Reefer Madness, the award-winning stage musical re-imagined for a new generation. Directed by Spencer Liff and produced by the original creative team in partnership with the original stars, this 90-minute immersive experience combines outrageous comedy with Broadway-caliber singing and dancing. Break out your fedora and feather boa for high notes and high times! It’s an unforgettable night of retro entertainment on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, followed by the exclusive after-party at the Reefer Den where cocktails and munchies await.

For tickets: click here.

Don't Dress For Dinner

North Coast Repertory Theatre - June 24, 2024 through August 18, 2024

Playwright Marc Camoletti writes in the style of a classic French farce, full of mistaken identities, rapid-fire dialogue and unexpected twists. His recipe for comedic confusion combines some sexy hanky-panky, hilarious mix ups and of course, a gourmet dinner in a French country house. Audiences will be laughing from start to finish at the antics of these lovable (and sometimes not-so-lovable) characters.

For tickets: click here.

Einstein! ~ The Longest Running Solo Show in Los Angeles

Santa Monica Playhouse - April 11, 2015 through August 25, 2024

It's 1914 Berlin, war is breaking out all over Europe, and a 35-year old Einstein is in the battle of his life as he is in the midst of: colleagues trying to take-over his new theory, an ugly divorce, anti-Semitism, isolated for being a pacifist, bouts of depression, a huge scientific backlash, and trying to keep the relationship with his 9-year old son Hans Albert from slipping away from him forever.

For tickets: click here.

Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Chance Theater - July 12, 2024 through August 11, 2024

On the Cripe Stage… In a barber shop above Mrs. Lovett’s struggling pie shop, Sweeney Todd plots revenge on the lecherous judge who wronged him and his family. In the seedy underbelly of 19th-century London, desperate times lead to diabolical schemes — and strange alliances. With razor-sharp wit and extraordinary songs like “Pretty Women” and “Not While I’m Around,” this Tony Award-winning masterpiece was proclaimed “more fun than a graveyard on the night of the annual skeleton’s ball” by The New York Daily News.

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Ahmanson Theatre - Now through August 25, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

Company

Pantages Theatre - Now through August 18, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

Sara Bareilles with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl - August 17, 2024 through August 17, 2024

Since her first big hit in 2007, “Love Song,” Sara Bareilles has become one of the most acclaimed singers and songwriters of her era. The two-time Grammy winner was nominated for Album of the Year for The Blessed Unrest and made her Broadway debut in 2016 with Waitress, which she starred in and for which she wrote the music and lyrics, picking up a pair of Tony nominations in the process. She makes her return to the Bowl for a career-spanning night, performing alongside Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

For tickets: click here.

