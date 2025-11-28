Fullerton College Theatre Arts To Present ANON(YMOUS) By Naomi Iizuka

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fullerton College Theatre Arts will present ANON(YMOUS) this December under the direction of Teddy Alexis Rodriguez, PhD. The play by Naomi Iizuka reimagines The Odyssey through the perspective of a young refugee navigating unfamiliar terrain while searching for his mother. The production will feature an ensemble cast of Fullerton College students and will examine themes of displacement, identity, and survival.

ANON(YMOUS)

ANON(YMOUS) follows a young refugee named Anon as he journeys across the United States after being separated from his mother. Along the way, he encounters characters ranging from a one-eyed butcher to barflies and sweatshop laborers, creating an American landscape that is fragmented, unpredictable, and shaped by danger and compassion. Rodriguez’s direction incorporates global influences, drawing from Taíno mythology, Yorùbá traditions, and additional cultural sources to inform the visual and narrative framework of the production.

The cast includes Julian Montellano, Mikayla Nance, Vania Bartlett, Nicholas (Elio) Martinez, Caitlyn Gong, Auris Barrios, Mia Miranda, Jiwon Kim, Natalia Espinoza, Melissa Marie Orozco, Mia Miranda, and Wayne Green. Rodriguez noted the play’s connection to classical mythology and emphasized its focus on the experiences of displaced and migrant individuals, presenting the work as a story of resilience and personal discovery.

Director Teddy Alexis Rodriguez, PhD, emphasizes the profound resonance of the play's origins. "As a theatre scholar, I am drawn to mythology and global storytelling traditions, but Greek mythology has a way of gripping us with its sweeping scale and dynamic narratives," says Rodriguez. "In Anon(ymous), we embark on a journey alongside Anon as he searches for his mother-drifting through oceans, slipping between realms, and encountering worlds shaped by longing and survival."

"Our process has been fueled by joy, curiosity, and deep collaboration," Rodriguez adds. "Through Anon's odyssey, I hope to illuminate the experiences of the displaced, the migrant, and the refugee-to honor lives too often unheard and reveal the ways their stories echo within our own communities. More than a compelling piece of theatre, Anon(ymous) is intended to serve as a mirror, inviting every audience member to find a reflection of themselves onstage."

Ticketing

Performances of ANON(YMOUS) will take place on December 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional performance on December 6 at 1:30 p.m. All performances will be held at the Dodson Theatre. Ticket information and reservations are available through theatre.fullcoll.edu or by calling the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department box office at 714-992-7150.