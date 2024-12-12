Full Cast Set For NOISES OFF at Geffen Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for Noises Off, written by Olivier and Tony Award winner Michael Frayn and directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. Noises Off is a co-production with Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

The cast includes Vaneh Assadourian (Wish You Were Here, A Distinct Society) as Poppy Norton-Taylor; Amanda Fink (I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard, Long Day's Journey Into Night) as Brooke Ashton/Vicki; Audrey Francis (Justified: City Primeval, The Thanksgiving Play) as Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent; Francis Guinan (August: Osage County, A Guide for the Perplexed) as Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar; Rick Holmes (Matilda the Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher), as Lloyd Dallas; Ora Jones (Matilda the Musical, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett; David Lind (New Country, Five Nights at Freddy's) as Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain; James Vincent Meredith (The Crucible, The Book of Mormon) as Frederick Fellowes/Phillip Brent; and Max Stewart (Fairview, Southern Gothic) as Tim Allgood.

Previews for Noises Off begin Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Doors slam, sardines fly, and trousers drop in Michael Frayn's side-splitting British farce about a theater company desperately trying to get their act together. Both onstage and backstage, chaos reigns for a troupe of floundering actors whose forgotten lines, misplaced props, and steamy romantic entanglements make it nearly impossible for the show to go on. An uproarious love letter to the theater, Noises Off is a peek behind the curtain—where everything that can go wrong, does!

